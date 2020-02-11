Advertisement

This morning MEPs are discussing the European Commission’s draft negotiating mandate for the UK-EU trade talks Ursula von der LeyenIn her speech, the President of the Commission gently mocked Boris Johnson’s suggestion that Britain would be satisfied with an Australian-style trade agreement with the EU. This is now the UK government’s preferred form of describing what the rest of us call a “no deal” – the UK, which will leave the transition period in late 2020 without a trade agreement with the EU to smooth trade agreements , As my colleague Patrick Wintour reported last week, British officials were ordered to stop talking about “no deal” and Johnson confirmed the new language approach (which also reflects a political change – a growing willingness to accept no agreement) in his Brexit speech in Greenwich last week where he said:

The question is whether we agree a trade relationship with the EU that is comparable to Canada – or rather with Australia.

This morning Von der Leyen praised Johnson for emphasizing the importance of free trade in his speech. (The EU single is only about facilitating free trade.) However, she also said this about Britain’s new enthusiasm for an Australian-style trade deal.

To be honest, I was a little surprised when the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom spoke about the Australian model. Australia is undoubtedly a strong and like-minded partner. However, the European Union has no trade agreement with Australia. We are currently trading on WTO terms. And if this is the UK election, we are okay with it. In fact, at the very moment we are in agreement with Australia, we have to end this situation and we are working on a trade agreement with them.

In other words, the Australian style arrangement is so unsatisfactory that even the Australians don’t want it. Instead, they are striving for a free trade agreement with the EU.

I will post more of the debate soon. As my colleague Jennifer Rankin reported last week, MEPs are debating a resolution that a future UK government should be obliged to improve key employment, environmental and competition laws in order to maintain free trade with the European Union. You can read the text of the resolution here.

Later, of course, we have an important statement from Johnson in the Commons about HS2. Here is the agenda.

8:00 a.m .: The European Parliament debates the draft negotiating directives of the European Commission for trade talks between Great Britain and the EU.

10 a.m .: Cabinet Minister Michael Gove speaks at a Green Alliance conference on the COP 26 climate summit. At 3:15 p.m., Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, will also speak before the conference.

10.45 a.m .: Boris Johnson chair cabinet.

After 12.45 p.m .: Johnson will present a statement to MPs about government plans for HS2 and an investment in buses and bicycle networks.

3:35 p.m .: Mark Carney, the outgoing governor of the Bank of England, testifies before a Lords Committee.

And at some point today, the Home Office will publish the text of its Counter Terrorism Act, the Terrorist Offenders Act (limitation on early release).

