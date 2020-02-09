Brexit Day was a bad start to our search for a new place in the world Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Gavin Esler

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (top, center, L) is chairing a cabinet meeting at the National Glass Center at the University of Sunderland on January 31, 2020 in Sunderland, UK. (Photo by Paul Ellis – WPA Pool / Getty Images).

2020 WPA pool

Our rulers have offered bluster rather than vision. GAVIN ESLER asks what Great Britain stands for now.

On the heyday of British imperial power, our country was seen as useless at public ceremonies and parties. Victorian-era prime minister Lord Salisbury believed that “some countries have a gift for ceremonial … In England it is the other way around. We can afford to be more beautiful than most nations, but some evil spells breed over our most solemn ceremonies and adds they have a function that makes them all ridiculous … something always breaks, someone tries to escape from his part … “

Historian David Cannadine suggests that as Britain lost power and influence in the world, we actually got better at celebrating our British. Once the empire had disappeared, royal weddings, anniversaries and the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games all suggested that our staging skills not only improved, but also defeated globally.

As Professor Cannadine put it, our greater hunger for parties was when British world power declined “as the premiere of the cavalcade of impotence,” while at the height of the empire during the Victorian era, “the certainty of power and the assured confidence of success meant that there was no need to show off. “

Well, quite a bit has advanced over the past week. And you can wonder what the flag is waving for the difficult few years that we still have – not because of the Brexit itself, but because of the fault lines that Brexit has broken open.

Historians can conclude that in February 2020, when Britain entered the twilight of the Second Elizabethan era, we ended the Battle of Brexit, but started a new Battle of Britain, with British institutions, and even the existence of the United Kingdom itself that is now being threatened. In other words, what is the use of our United Kingdom? What is our role in the world? Do we even have one?

Of all the challenges for Boris “I’m A One Nation Conservative” Johnson, Brexit itself may not be the hardest. The limited B-Day celebration of the UK’s formal exit from the EU offers some clues. Downing Street had a calm red, white and blue patriotic light show. There were fireworks in gardens throughout England. Brexit party MEPs surprised satirists across Europe with their antics at their last meeting in the European Parliament, behaving like the people you would prefer to have next to you at the hotel pool in Mallorca.

The celebrations of the Brexit Party really had, in the words of Lord Salisbury, “a function that makes them all ridiculous” and also something that breaks – the Big Ben bongs debacle is the most obvious example. But there was also the cabinet, symbolically but meaninglessly dragged to a photo op in a place that the Chancellor of the Treasury Sajid Javid called “Northern England”. There was the promise of new 50p coins with a blank message on the one hand that promised “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations” – making some wonder on the Times Letter pages how it is possible to “prosperity with all nations “while in a very English way, others regretted the lack of the Oxford comma. And there was a festive gift that symbolized Britain’s future from the modern thinkers of the conservative party, a commemorative coin of Brexit tea towel.

But in addition to the artificial attempts to mark the great opportunity, there remains a major problem. What can we realistically hope for post-Brexit Great Britain? The problem with that sentence is not only Brexit, although we still have no idea what it will mean realistically. The real problem is the word Great Britain. What do we mean by Great Britain or our United Kingdom? What do we mean by we? When Boris Johnson says he is a “One Nation” conservative, his “One Nation” in Scotland is seen as England, not Britain. He really is a ‘One Notion Conservative’.

His only perceptible ‘notion’ is to do what is best for Boris Johnson. And so beyond the ideology of the ego, why will Britain as it is now configured continue to exist? The prime minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has made it clear (repeatedly) that Johnson may have a mandate to remove England from the EU, but he has no mandate to do the same for Scotland.

The SNP took 48 of the 59 Westminster seats in the December general election. Mark Drakeford, Prime Minister of Wales, said that his country is “still a European nation”. The Northern Irish and Welsh assemblies plus the Scottish Parliament have refused to endorse Johnson’s Brexit. In Northern Ireland, the Democratic Unionist Party and their supporters wave Union Jacks and paint curbstones in some districts red, white, and blue, but Johnson’s decision to shift the fictional customs border with the EU along the Irish Sea late in Northern Ireland no longer on the same side of the ‘border’ as the rest of the UK.

This has fallen as an IRA speech during an Orange Order meeting. A Lord Ashcroft poll – albeit one poll in one day – showed that 51% of voters in Northern Ireland were at least willing to consider the idea of ​​a united Ireland.

And then there is the “leveling” agenda in England itself. Javid’s description of “Northern England” gave the game away. It was as if he was describing a strange country.

And so despite the nasty parties and the clickbait and the photo ops and Boris bluster, as 2020 unfolds, we must not only think about the meaning of Brexit, but also about the meaning of being British. We know that the Brexit has divided us, but what unites us? Our British institutions? A love for parliamentary democracy? The Queen? What are we in other words?

The simple truth is that in recent years the most important British institutions have all been right. Many are affected by scandals. Many have lost public confidence. The Center for the Future of Democracy at Cambridge University has produced a discouraging but not entirely surprising report suggesting that more than half of the British say they are not satisfied with democracy itself.

British politics has been destroyed by two British, trust-breaking experiences: the spending scandal of the members of parliament followed by the stalemate in parliament about the Brexit. This disillusion with democracy is less a consequence of the Brexit than a part of the cause. In September 2019, a poll by ITN / Channel 5 found that fewer than one in 10 adults (9%) trusted politicians, while seven in 10 (71%) felt that MPs were unreliable.

There are also geographical differences. In November 2019, in a changing Europe project, King’s College London’s UK pointed out that “the further people geographically come from Westminster, the further they feel emotionally and ideologically”. A cabinet en route to a place called “Northern England” will probably not change this.

Among our most important institutions that mean Britishness, the two that stand out are the British forces and the monarchy. The latter is an example of Continuity Great Britain. The strongest argument for this is the sense of stability that it brings to a changing world.

The Queen helped the United Kingdom bridge the shock of the transition from the Empire to the Commonwealth, by entering the common market and now leaving the EU by just being there. But the monarchy faces the clear reality that this too must change. Inevitably a new frost comes from a new generation.

Buckingham Palace has been preparing for that opportunity for years. Support for the monarchy remains strong in Britain, despite all the commotion and controversies surrounding some of the individual members of the royal family. And when Scotland achieved independence, the SNP plan was – and is likely to remain – to recognize the Queen and her successor as head of state. But when this extraordinary Elizabethan era comes to an end, there is no absolute certainty that the affection for the current monarch will easily pass on to the next generation.

Even Queen Victoria was not particularly popular for a while. The Times “regretted” its continued absence at public events and in 1864 a fake advertisement was posted at Buckingham Palace: “These impressive buildings were rented or sold due to the declining business of the residents.”

When Prince Charles becomes King Charles, continuity will be clear. Popularity may not be. And that leaves our British forces among the most obvious projections of Britishness. But despite the two new aircraft carriers – or perhaps because of their costs – the idea that with the current levels of military spending the United Kingdom is able to participate in power projection without significant allies in Europe or the United States seems unrealistic. Boris sad about recreating Britain or whatever fascinating but meaningless slogan he now comes up with, just can’t get over the cracks.

And so 2020 revives an old question, first made with great clarity in 1962. That year, former US Secretary of State Deches Acheson famously noted that Britain had lost an empire but had not yet found a role. But other parts of his remarks in his West Point speech are often overlooked: “The attempt by Britain to play a separate role in power – that is, a role separate from Europe, a role based on a “special relationship” with the United States, a role based on the head of a Commonwealth that has no political structure or unity or strength and has a fragile and precarious economic relationship – this role has been played roughly. “

Acheson proved to be wrong in 1962 because Britain was actively involved in the 1960s with the idea of ​​a new role – one within Europe. This was achieved by entering the common market in 1973.

Now that we are releasing ourselves from Europe’s most important political structure, Acheson’s question has new potential. And that is the heart of the real crisis that we are facing. Johnson might reach a sort of post-Brexit deal with the EU. He did it so quickly during his meeting with Leo Varadkar at the Wirral in October last year, when Johnson, to the surprise of the Irish Taoiseach, immediately rubbed his red lines across Northern Ireland.

This can be described as flexibility, or just weakness. Anyway, giving in to what the EU demands could undoubtedly lead to a fairly rapid future agreement between the UK and the EU. But even if it is, to repeat the key question endlessly, apart from the void of phrases such as “Singapore-on-Thames,” what is a realistic view of Britain’s role in the world?

What are the answers to Acheson’s questions? And even more urgently, what is the compelling reason for the United Kingdom to remain united? No amount of Big Ben water pipes, tea towels, and day trips north of the Westminster comfort zone will answer those questions until at least someone in the government has the courage to ask them.

