Brexit Day reveals truth about Leavers | Latest Brexit news and top stories

Steve Anglesey

Brexit leaves leave support with its own fashion statement. Photo: contributed

“Lies about Leavers” are revealed as painfully true, says STEVE ANGLESEY

On the morning of Brexit Day, influential right-wing scholar Matthew Goodwin published a blog with the headline “All lies about Leavers.” The subtitle reads: “They are nostalgic, they are gullible and they are afraid of diversity – all these myths have been disproved”.

You have to hope that Goodwin watched television in the coming hours. First there was nostalgia, with crowds in Westminster singing the anthem of the First World War. Take me back to sweet old Blighty and a man driving a bubble car from 1958 (the very European Isetta, made by the Italian company Iso SpA and redesigned by the German BMW).

Then came the gullibility, when vox shows up with Brexiteers from all over the country who were confused about what they believed B-Day was about to deliver. “We need our infrastructure back,” said a man named Wayne Morgan from a pub in Kettering. He said that Brussels had not bothered us to rebuild our infrastructure and replied, “I don’t really know. I was a young child when this came into practice.” In Westminster, a woman with a plastic union flag said that Brexit would mean “our courts will change to ours, so we have something to say about what’s happening in this country. Human rights and everything will be turned into our laws and our laws have courts the right to say what goes instead of Germany. “

Unfortunately we did not get the thoughts of the man from Old Leake, near Boston, who dived into view of the cameras while wearing a T-shirt with the text “Two World Wars One Referendum” (sic), but perhaps he would have provided sufficient clarity to justify Goodwin’s resignation from the “myth of incoherent Leavers.”

We finally got scared of diversity with the terrible poster that was stuck to doors on all 15 floors of a tower block in my beautiful hometown of Norwich. This advised residents that: “Because we finally have our great country back, we feel that there is one rule that needs to be made clear … We do not tolerate people who speak languages ​​other than English in the flats.

“We are now our own country again and the Queens English is the spoken language here. If you do not want to speak the mother tongue of the country you came from, we recommend that you return to that place and your flat back to bring them to the city council so that they can let the British live here and we can return to what was normal before you contaminated this once great island. “

So not the best support for Goodwin’s claim that “Brexit has not made our politics less tolerant, yet many of the left-liberal continue to catastrophe and paint a picture of a country that their fellow citizens simply do not recognize.”

This of course does not mean that only people who were afraid of diversity, had no knowledge of the EU and were homesick for an idealized golden age of Britain, voted for the Brexit. However, it is simply not credible to claim that these positions do not exist and that they may have had some influence on the results of the referendum, not to mention the recent European and general elections.

Equally ridiculous are attempts from the Brexit-supporting left to suggest that the remaining response to the Brexit Night vox pops is more harmful than the content of the vox pops itself. “If you claim to be on the side of the working class, but would like to relocate a video designed to publicly put a normal leave candidate in front of a camera for the first time in his life and told to talk about politics publicly humiliate, you really have to control yourself, “wrote the trade unionist and supporter of ‘Blue Labor’, Paul Embery.

“I’ve seen a lot of mockery … but this video shows what an immense signifier Brexit became”, wrote political commentator Aaron Bastani. “Producing thoughts is like a masterpiece of weaver’s forging.” The truth is that they are not “stupid” – the other side was worse with PR. “

So Embery seems to imply that we should expect ordinary working-class people to be unable to define and defend what they believe in, while Bastani believes the vox was not stupid, but only naive and gullible when confronted with propaganda. Are these statements not as patronizing in their own way as what they accuse the remains of?

Part of the truth is certain that people from all walks of life can suddenly become unintelligible on camera (think of Bastani’s offer when they struggle in a debate on anti-Semitism on Sky News in 2018 to come back ‘tomorrow and “I will be investigated incredibly well”. And that many who voted for Leave did so for almost indefinable reasons around notions of lost sovereignty that, as any number of TV interviews with MPs from Brexiteer will prove, are difficult enough to even for a professional to condense into a sound bite.

However, it is also true that nostalgia-driven politics, misinformation, and racism are among the most serious problems facing Britain today. Pretending otherwise is just taking the myth.

Steve’s selection

NIGEL FARAGE

What about the nicotine-colored man frog? After his trip to Trump’s boastful State of the Union speech, Farage plans to strengthen the anti-EU case in other European countries. “The way the Poles are insulted by the EU is probably more than they can tolerate,” he said. “Last year a poll in Poland said for the first time that Poland believe the EU has a negative impact on their lives.”

Good luck with it, Nigel. A just-released Kantar survey with fieldwork between 29 and 30 January 2020 showed that support for Leave in Poland has been halved to only 6% of the population, while, contrary to its claims, a survey at the end of last year showed that only 8% thinks EU membership was a bad thing for the country.

In the meantime, Farage rightly deserves reproach for his commentary on documentary The Man Who Made Brexit about whether the referendum was divided. “There was one murder,” he said dismissively.

SARAH VINE

The columnist of Daily Mail, married to Michael Gove, wrote a long piece about her Brexit loneliness. “Some people, like me, will have fallen out forever with old friends,” she wrote, complaining about “blemish of former friends who have shattered my reputation.”

Just a thought, but perhaps the best way to preserve chums that happen to be the prime minister and his wife is not to choke them off on Twitter if they degrade your husband (“a poor job Cameron regrets,” Vine wrote after Gove in 2014 was moved from education secretary to chief whip)? Or, when the prime minister offers the double olive branch of a hubby promotion and the chance to spend a family Christmas at Checkers, to gratefully accept and then go against him a few months later in a career-defining referendum?

JIM DAVIDSON

As a special guest at Nigel Farage’s Brexit Night party, the combative comedian sounded more conciliatory than normal when he told the guests: “Let’s prove that we can all come together with the people who wanted to stay, with the younger generation. “

Who better to reclaim the youth than Jim? Much of his current stage routine includes sweeping millennials, and a look at his tweets on the Twitter timeline included rage about “Jeremy Kyle idiots and millennials who know everything” (4/6/17), “dodgy millennials” (9 / 6/17), “crazy members of the left wing and millennials” (20/10/18) and “young millennials on the chase. What is the use of this?” (6/1/19).

Davidson added, “I am a Leaver and my wife was a Remainer – I get up and leave the house to go to work in the morning and she stays in bed all day.” He got divorced four times and cost him £ 60 million.

ELAINE PAIGE

The actor / singer was the star turn at the Brexit Night party of Tory donor Jon Moynihan and just broke out the last verse of her 1981 hit Memory from Cats when Big Ben failed to hit 11.

It is unclear which guests, including Mark Francois, from the line “If you touch me, you will understand what happiness is”, but how appropriate that the song from the musical Cats comes, is now a joke thanks to the disastrous adaptation of the film in 2019. It is sung by the crooked and decayed Grizabella, who has been banished by her co-cats because of her habit of continuing to drift over the past. Do you remember anything?

Paige is a Brexiteer for the long term, after telling the Telegraph in 2016: “I refuse to let someone dictate the shape of my bananas.”

