Brexit Day is no reason to celebrate – Murdo Fraser

The proximity of the referendum to leaving the European Union means that a triumph of the Brexiters would be inappropriate, writes Murdo Fraser

The United Kingdom is leaving the EU this Friday at 11 p.m. For those who have voted for Brexit and voted for it, this is a reason to celebrate. For others, our exit from the EU after more than 40 years will be a question of despair.

I did not vote for Brexit in the 2016 referendum, but as a Democrat, I believe that the outcome of referenda should be respected.

If I feel any emotion on Friday night at all, it will probably be a relief that we are finally making progress in solving Brexit and that after three and a half years of stagnation, the country is finally making progress.

Brexit has dominated our national discourse for too long.

The outcome of the parliamentary elections in December means that we now have a government capable of making progress in this and other areas and taking on the task of governing the country and improving life for all citizens.

The tightness of the referendum result means that a triumph of the Brexiteurs would be inappropriate.

Since 2016, the country has been divided almost exactly in the middle between leavers and retainers.

Now is the time to leave this division behind, to give up these identities and to come together as a country that is developing.

Too much energy has been wasted fighting against each other on constitutional issues. Instead, we should make every effort to create a better future for Britain in our new world situation as a team. And if this is one of the results of Brexit Day, then maybe this is something we can all attend to celebrate.

