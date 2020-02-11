Advertisement

An example of the blue passport to be rolled out in 2021. Photo: Gemalto

New blue passports on the occasion of Brexit will be rolled out in the UK from early 2021, the Home Office has confirmed.

Immigration minister Brandon Lewis claimed that the blue passports will “symbolize our national identity” and “be one of the safest travel documents in the world, with a series of new security measures to protect against fraud and counterfeiting.”

The new colored documents may already be ready in March 2021, but the Home Office plans to use up the inventory of the Burgundian documents until that time.

A home office spokesperson said, “A combination of blue and Burgundian passports will be issued over a period of months, and we expect all new passports to be blue by mid-year.

MORE: Pro-Brexit newspaper accidentally publishes a photo of a blue passport with reference from Monty Python

“In addition to using the existing stock of burgundy passports, the printing presses must all be adjusted to make blue covers, which must be done in stages, otherwise the printing process would come to a halt.”

Last year the government cut down the words “European Union” from existing Burgundian passports, although the Brexit only took place earlier this year.

The decision to move to blue passports was confused with controversy after it was revealed that a French company would produce the new design.

It meant the British company, which previously produced the Burgundian passports, had to delete 250 jobs.

The New European has launched a passport cover for those who will cover the blue passports and proudly show Remainers that they have not supported the Brexit.

They are free with every 13-week subscription to the newspaper.

