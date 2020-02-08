Brexit and the future of the anglosphere - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

The triumph of Brexit opens a new page not only in British history, but also in the emerging configuration of global society. It is not just a rejection of the universal globalism that our political and business elites, including Britain, advocate, but possibly the rise of new transnational blocs that are held together not only by markets and capital, but also by culture and shared beliefs.

This development was predicted in Samuel Huntington’s “Clash of Civilizations” exactly a quarter of a century ago.

At a time when the embrace of globalism was at its peak, Huntington rightly suggested that the world be divided from a historical, religious, and cultural point of view. These national differences are becoming clearer not only here, but also in China, Great Britain, India, Turkey, Russia and other parts of Europe. The rise of nationalism destroys globalist structures and creates the basis for new forms of association.

No wonder, then, that Britain is looking for a new trade relationship with the United States in a post-EU world that Minister of Finance Steven Mnuchin said could take place later this year. This new alliance would replace the bureaucratic stalemate in Brussels and provide a timely response to the Beijing-dominated sinosphere, which is now spreading across much of the world.

How the collision has changed

When Huntington wrote his famous thesis, he imagined the rise of several cultural groups – Hindu, Japanese, Buddhist, African, Islamic, Orthodox, “Western” and Sinus.

But in the past 25 years, the trajectory of these “civilizations” has changed in a way that Huntington could not have predicted. After the dreaded Japan has receded and the ongoing chaos in the Islamic countries has no end, the Russian Orthodox world, Africa and Latin America have failed to achieve anything close to global competitiveness.

Only China’s role has grown, and only its emerging alliance system has gained power worldwide. In contrast, the western alliance has weakened, as evidenced by the internal divisions of the EU, particularly in Eastern and Central Europe, and Brexit. This has left the United States with a government despised worldwide as China’s only competitor in terms of economic growth, cultural power, and military strength.

Given the EU’s failure, it makes sense for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reach the United States as his most important partner in the future after the EU.

This could be followed by efforts to join other English-speaking democracies such as Australia, Canada and New Zealand. All of this is far more politically compatible with British values ​​than post-democratic continental Europe, in which ruling bureaucracy has repeatedly ignored popular voices against EU intervention. These countries not only share a common language and history, but also provide access to critical natural resources that Britain itself largely lacks.

The Chinese challenge

Dissatisfaction with the EU’s intrusive bureaucracy may have triggered Brexit, but the main driver of building a powerful anglosphere is China’s rise. A quarter of a century ago there was no such clear competitor. Tokyo and Brussels were much more important than Beijing, and both were allied with Washington and London.

Today, China outperforms everyone outside of the United States in economic, military, and technological terms. It has also developed a powerful alternative to the liberal Western institutions. China’s authoritarian system, massive surveillance apparatus and widespread repression appeal to dictators who thrive in an increasingly illiberal world where dissatisfaction with democracy is increasing.

China’s influence even poses a challenge to the Anglosphere. Nowhere is this more evident than in Australia, a country whose trade in commodities for China underpins the fact that Australia has not seen a recession in almost 30 years.

“Our entire standard of living is virtually tied to our exports to China,” said billionaire Kerry Stokes in The Australian.

Under the current center-right government, curbing Chinese influence has become a priority. However, Australia cannot hope to resist Chinese domination without allies, and suggests that it is time to step up relations with the Anglosphere and with democratic Asian countries, particularly India and Japan, which are also concerned about Chinese expansionism and political interference make to strengthen again.

The future of the anglosphere

The ability to accommodate and involve other cultures can threaten some natives, but is key to the long-term perspective of the Anglosphere.

Large societies are expansive and inclusive by nature, rather than turning inward.

Rome’s size was due in part to the fact that historian Edward Gibbon tolerated religious heterodoxy and gave outsiders, including former slaves, a chance to rise above their station. In contrast to Athens, where citizenship was restricted to the domestic-born free, Rome expanded citizenship to the extreme and by 212 all free people were entitled to be citizens. “The grandsons of the Gauls who besieged Julius Caesar in Alesia,” Gibbon noted, “commanded legions, ruled provinces, and were admitted to the Senate of Rome.”

This ecumenical approach, made possible by the commitment to the rule of law and democracy, also makes the Anglosphere attractive to other countries – India, Japan, South Korea – whose constitutional order was largely shaped by English or even imposed on countries. All of this is happening as the world learns more about the failures and excesses of the communist dictatorship, such as their inability to deal with the corona virus, the Hong Kong unrest, and the systematic suppression of the Uighurs.

Those lucky enough to live in pluralistic western-style democracies rooted in classical culture should realize how rare such open societies have been in history and how uniquely attractive they have remained.

Now that Britain has acted boldly, it is time for its descendants to reaffirm the promise of the Anglosphere, whose brightest future could still be in the years to come.

Joel Kotkin is the R.C. Hobbs President Fellow in Urban Futures at Chapman University in Orange and Executive Director of the Houston-based Center for Opportunity Urbanism (www.opportunityurbanism.org).