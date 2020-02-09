Brendon Todd finds his way back on the ropes where treasures are waiting for him - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Brendon Todd drove to the golf courses like a man approaching a tax audit.

Putting the car in the park was the gateway to misery. He knew he would go out on the track and watch an independent ball flying in directions that Todd hadn’t intended. He knew he was going to another airport on Friday afternoon, injured and bleeding.

Advertisement

Todd was already a PGA Tour winner and had already gone through a bitter slump. But this had stubbornly endured the second, third, fourth and fifth opinions.

It was the “Yips”, the worst golf virus, besides the “Fairway Yips” that attacked Todd’s big clubs. It is difficult to shoot low scores behind the ropes. At one point, Todd missed 37 out of 40 cuts.

“You go to the class with bad thoughts before you even start,” said Todd. “Usually after about six holes you notice that everything you’ve worked so hard on doesn’t work.”

The Yips finally left in 2019. Todd won a PGA tour event in Bermuda and then a full-field tournament in Mayakoba, Mexico, and brought him back to the Masters, letting him more critically plan his schedule for the next two seasons.

Todd used this privilege to skip the last three tournaments. He plays on the Riviera at the Genesis Open Thursday, the best field of the season so far, with black tape in the entire rear-view mirror.

“I won at all levels,” said Todd. “I kept two 54-hole leads out here and rebuilt two of them. I have this family tree and I knew I could and I thought I would, but there was definitely no guarantee.”

Todd shot 24-under in Bermuda, 20-under in Mayakoba, and then 16-under in Sea Island, Ga., Where he finished fourth. He shot 68 or better in 12 consecutive rounds. Only Todd and Tiger Woods have been doing this since 1983.

“I was more surprised when I didn’t fire a good shot,” said Todd. “My mental trainer talks about getting into a flow state. That was the epitome.”

Todd is 34, defeated Rickie Fowler in a US amateur game, defeated Webb Simpson twice for the North Carolina high school championship and was a factor in Georgia for four years. In 2010, he did not make a cut all year round on the then Nationwide Tour, but won the Byron Nelson Classic in 2014.

When the new Yips came up, Todd quickly disappeared. If you’re not a top 50 player, or you don’t win a Players Championship or event every two years, you’re basically a temporary worker. Todd missed 20 out of 21 divisions in 2016 and was gone, with the exception of sponsor exceptions or tournaments with fields so weak that he could participate as a former winner.

Meanwhile, the helpers began to hinder in his world.

“People don’t talk about it enough, but not every teacher in the range is good for everyone,” said Todd. “I went through four or five. My problem was that I couldn’t reach the club. Some teachers convince you that back swing is really important. The only thing that matters is swinging down and hitting it directly from above. “

A former Georgia teammate mentioned former tour player Bradey Hughes, an Australian who wrote “The Great Shot Makers”. Hughes placed a small round “impact bag” in front of Todd and asked him to swing the racket with one hand, then with two. Todd slowly worked his back on “square”.

“Nobody else wanted to tackle the downturn the way I needed to,” said Todd.

Todd still couldn’t qualify for the Triple A tour, but at least knew where the ball was and where it wasn’t. He made cuts again in mid-2019.

Meanwhile, Todd noted that the proud ethics of the tour’s independent contractors may appear inappropriate after the contracts expire.

“Not many people come up to you and ask for it,” he said, “which is kind of weird. You have your own brain, your trainer, your story. We all just try to hold on to our little box and hope we can can make our box work.

“Nobody wants to show up and say randomly, look, I see you have problems. How can I help? I had people come and tell me I was better than that. But they didn’t tell me how to get out of there. “

Now?

“I had zero confidence and now it’s 100 percent. It’s just a question of how efficient I am, how many birdies I can get.”

It also depends on how quickly Brendon Todd gets to a golf course, especially Augusta National.