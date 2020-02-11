Breakdown of upcoming tasks for the Lakers, Clippers and Warriors

Advertisement

By: Alex Kennedy |

February 11, 2020

In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast Alex Kennedy chats with Josh Martin, the editorial director of CloseUp360 and co-host of the Hollywood Hoops podcast. They discuss what will happen next for the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angles Clippers and Golden State Warriors after the NBA trading deadline. Timestamps are below.

: 45: Alex and Josh discuss taking over Marcus Morris and how much it improves this team.

3:25: The Lakers and Clippers have targeted many of the same players and this has been described as an arms race Adrian Wojnarowski and others in the media. Will these two teams continue to fight for the same free agents and trading goals in the future?

7:00 a.m .: discussion Darren Collisons Decision not to return to the NBA this season and what that means for the Lakers and Clippers.

10:10 am: The Lakers are now shifting their focus to free agents such as Dion waiter and JR Smith, Other guards available include Isaiah Thomas and Tyler Johnson, Does any of these players make sense to the Lakers?

2.45 p.m .: Who should the clippers, if any, appeal to from the independent agency or from the buyout market?

16:50: Lance Stephenson has history with Frank Vogel and the Lakers. Alex and Josh talk about whether it would make sense in Los Angeles.

7.50 p.m .: Which team wins the whole season most: the Lakers or the Clippers? And which team is better positioned in the long run?

12:30 p.m .: Breakdown of whether the warriors made the right decision D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves last week. Can Andrew Wiggins Taking the next step and realizing its full potential in the Golden State?

