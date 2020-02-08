Braun Strowman NOT HAPPY about Shinsuke Nakamura Sneak Attack on WWE SmackDown

Advertisement

Braun Strowman holds the IC title, but is far from finished with former champion Shinsuke Nakamura. The artist released the Monster Among Men on SmackDown this week, and Strowman isn’t happy about it.

Click here for our full WWE Friday Night SmackDown coverage.

After SmackDown that week, Braun Strowman sent a message to Nakamura. It sounds like Shinsuke is looking for a runaway train after firing a few cheap shots last night.

Advertisement

It took four to get me on #Smackdown. You have these hands and I have MY #ICTitle. Expect a runaway train for your friends in the future, Shinsuke !!!!

The way to WrestleMania could be interesting for the IC title. The company also has Super ShowDown, Elimination Chamber, and several episodes of Friday Night SmackDown between now and April 5. Let’s see if they collide before the shows are shown.