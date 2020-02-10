Brandi Rhodes reveals why the Nightmare Collective was dissolved in AEW

Advertisement

The Nightmare Collective didn’t make it very far to Dynamite before they were disbanded. Now they are the first dissolved faction in the history of the AEW.

As Brandi Rhodes spoke to Wrestling Observer Live, she explained why the Nightmare Collective had to go. She said there was no original plan to start the group. It should only be she who manages Awesome Kong.

Then they realized that Awesome Kong “didn’t feel well physically”. Brandi Rhodes said that Awesome Kong is her friend and did not want to ask her to work if there was a chance that she would be injured. So they decided to join the group.

Rhodes spoke of how AEW artists “let their own music play”. The problem was that things didn’t go as they had hoped when she started playing the Nightmare Collective.

Brandi Rhodes said: “I didn’t feel it.” She also noticed that AEW fans were not on the same page with the angle. Rhodes emphasized that all of these changes were not AEW’s decision, but “100%” her.

Last week AEW Dynamite ended up with 10 Cody Rhodes lashes. This was a serious segment and Brandi Rhodes took the moment to revert to her previous on-screen character.

Brandi Rhodes also teased that we might not have seen the last of Mel and Luther either. She said that they are still part of AEW. There could be many stories that they could tell. You just won’t do it under the name “Nightmare Collective”.

