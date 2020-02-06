Advertisement

As soon as Brandi Glanville thinks again about the report, after which she and Denise Richards had a “month-long affair”. This time she shared a really impressive tweet about Denise’s marriage!

Subtlety is just not in Brandi Glanville Playbook. The Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills star couldn’t help but write a less prominent tweet, apparently referring to a report claiming she and her co-star, Denise Richards, 48, had an affair! Brandi, 47, was determined to play with the stove after Denise tweeted on January 29: “Any good day varieties for me for #rhobh?!? And no … I didn’t stop 💎. “This led to Brandi writing down on February 3 in a tweet that had since been deleted:“ For anyone who needs support with the slogan, this could work, but can still eat pu ** y. ‘ “Daring!

We all know Denise would disagree with this tweet. After the report of her alleged “month-long” affair with Brandi surfaced on January 8, according to “Every Day Mail”, Denise’s spokesman told “Individuals” in a press release that the rumor was “not true”. It’s been a huge explanation since Denise married Aaron Phypers, 47, since 2018 (the report claims Denise and Brandi had an affair until early 2019). However, behind the scenes, we’ve realized a lot more drama that these hookup rumors spawned. “Denise was shocked to hear that Brandi said they had attached her and he or she has an open marriage,” informed a delivery EXCLUSIVELY Hollywood Life in January 2020. ”Brandi told everyone that Denise and Aaron have an open marriage, and Denise is adamant that there was no meeting. All of this really ignited the tip of Denise and Brandi’s friendship. “

This is not the first time that Brandi has stirred the pot on Twitter. “Their (sic) is a big distinction between meeting someone a couple of times and having a romantic relationship with someone,” Brandi tweeted on January 14, adopted by another tweet on January 20, who learned, “Lesbihonest someone had a lot of time away from photography to give you a narrative to try and smash me with but it never happened. I personally do my shit. my life is beautiful and full of love, mild and laughter. now i go very well with 2 looking 12 year old to the mall. “

Any good day strains for me for #rhobh?!? And no … I didn’t stop 💎

– Denise Richards (@DENISE_RICHARDS) January 30, 2020

So what should the RHOBH blacksmith say? Camille Grammer was on Denise’s site and tweeted that the rumors were not “true” and that “someone was destined for a diamond”. In the meantime Teddi Mellencamp saved us in limbo by telling Hollywood Life and various stores at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards on January 17th: “I can’t really say anything, I want everything to wait to come back to the present and perform organically.” It sounds like the drama between Denise and Brandi is going to be Unleash as soon as season 10 of RHOBH premieres in 2020!