After 24 successful Oscar nominations for The Irishman, Marriage Story, Two Popes, and several others, Netflix is adding another classic to its library by giving it all the rights to a untitled film about the marriage between Leonard Bernstein, a legendary composer, and his son acquires wife Felicia Montealegre. The film was written, directed and produced by Bradley Cooper, who also starred alongside Oscar-winning Spotlight writer Josh Singer.
Irish director Martin Scorsese, Steven Speilberg, Brandley Cooper and his partner, Joker Todd Phillips director, Kristie Macosko Krieger, two-time Oscar-nominated producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Fred Berner and Amy Durning are the producers of Netflix’s film about amber untitled .
This Netflix film will have a theatrical release before it premieres on its streaming site, much like The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes, and several others. Production is slated to begin early next year.
Loading…