Bradley Beal has the best scoring average of all NBA all-star snubs

Washington Wizards superstar wing Bradley Beal was considered by many to be the most notable gap in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

The 26-year-old Beal has received All-Star awards in the last two seasons and, after signing a massive contract extension in October, now scores more points than when he attended the Eastern Conference 2019 (25.1 ppg) and 2018 (23.6 ppg).

Given that Beal is such a successful scorer and the all-star game often best rewards players for getting the ball in the bucket, it was a surprise that the former # 3 overall winner was not in the Exhibition was represented.

But if you put your 2019-20 season in context, it raises even more eyebrows. With an average of 28.8 points per game, Beal scores more points than any other all-star nudge in NBA history.

This reality has created Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein to make a heated statement about the omission (via Washington Post):

“It’s unprecedented that a player has the kind of season that Brad doesn’t have to have in the all-star game. And I think the Eastern Conference coaches sent a terrible message. I think the Eastern Conference coaches are become robots because they think they only have to reward players who are among the most winning teams. ”

Only three other qualified players who scored an average of at least 28.0 points per game (World B. Free. Little Archibald and Purvis short) were not selected for the All Star game. Similarly, the last time a player scored an average of at least 27.0 points per game in one season and failed to achieve the All-Star game was 1984-85.

Bradley Beal: “Humble and hungry is the motto I live by”