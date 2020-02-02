Advertisement

Geena Davis raved about her longtime buddy Brad Pitt, revealing that she thought he had “Star High Quality” and “Charisma” after getting to know each other in 1991!

With the Oscars just a week away, Brad PittThe 56-year-old has his former co-star at Thelma & Louise Geena Davis, 64, in his corner! “I want him to be one of the best. I’m so excited about the whole eye he gets and I like this film and him in it, ”the actress enthused Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVE at the Casting Society of America Artios Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, January 30. “He’s just a nice man,” she continued. Brad has had a tremendous night along with his nod in the leading supporting class for his acclaimed role in Quentin TarantinoOnce upon a time … in Hollywood.

Brad and Geena are approaching it again Ridley Scott Directed Flick, which has proven fundamental since its introduction almost 30 years ago. In the film, Geena’s character Thelma falls in love with the dangerous boy J.D., who was Brad’s first major film role. “I received to let you know that I was so impressed when he just auditioned. He had a lot of star quality and a lot of charisma that you can’t imagine, ”continued Geena. “When you see it on a huge screen, you have to consider how cinematic it is. It is so breathtaking that the sky and the surrounding area really made history epic in that sense, ”she said again, reflecting the film made in California and Utah.

The couple has saved contact over time and of course crossed over the award season! “I noticed him at a party for a few weeks in the past,” added Gina. “It was so nice. I met him here and there on occasions and problems.” Brad was a fixed point at exhibitions this season and received a number of awards for “As soon as it happened” together with the Golden Globe for the biggest supporting actor – Movement Image and the SAG Award for excellent efficiency of a male actor in a secondary position.

Advertisement

Brad isn’t the only Thelma & Louise co-star Geena keeps in touch with. He counts her co-star Susan Sarandon, 73 – a.okay.a. Louise – among her close friends. “Still, we’re actually good friends. We live on reverse coasts so we don’t look as typical as we want. Still, it was nice to have an excuse for it. We also got about half of [Thelma & Louise] Watched together. Very enjoyable. We love the movie. We’re really happy with it, “said Geena, confirming that there may be no sequel in the works.” No sequel and no restart. No one else is playing these components, “she confirmed.