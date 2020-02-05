Advertisement

Brad Pitt’s “OUATIH” stunt coordinator Zoe Bell says he is as funny in detail as he is throughout the awards season. She says he just keeps it on and puts it back on, identical to his character in the film.

Zoe Bell is a Hollywood stunt work veteran. She works with the director Quentin Tarantino in many of his films, and he made her his stunt coordinator for his ninth picture once it was in Hollywood. This meant that the 41-year-old started to work intensively with him Brad Pitt – Who performs stunt double cliff sales space within the film. She informed HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he is just as humorous as he used to be, as he selects awards throughout the season and loosens the audience together with his jokes full of acceptance speeches.

“He’s funny. Just good comedian timing. And I feel like he just bought a healthy cynicism about what it means to be human. So simple, it keeps things a bit up to date. You can do that not always count in this company, but it is undoubtedly a nice reduction all the time once you stumble across it, ”Zoe told us when we caught up with them at the fourth annual Kodak Movie Awards on January 29th.

“It was wonderful. I loved my time with him. From the whole body, he was the one we worked with most intensely. And [his story] was most important to me because I was a stunt for so long Double was, it was like, the authenticity of him and the way the story was informed and the connection was made, I assume I was just busy, but it was an important piece for me and I was thrilled to be part of it, ”she continued.

“And he was just so sharp and open, and he had no bravery. He actually didn’t feel like “I have to do all my own stunts.” He and Mike have been fighting all the time. He really wanted to get to the place where he was comfortable. However, he had no ego to do everything that I thought was just superior. And you realize that it is a form of the new age and the real that is just very humble, ”she described the 56-year-old star.

Director Quentin Tarantino works with Brad Pitt on the set of “Once in Hollywood”. Photo credit: Shutterstock

“I imply that if I’m going to play a task and have been a stunt lady, if there is someone on the market who can do more than me, my character has to look as dangerous as possible. So let’s call in all the specialists, to make this character as full and wonderful as possible. And that was a lot of Brad’s perspective. He was just relaxed and open-minded. It was just a simple, nice and fulfilling expertise in this area. As you know, maybe completely different, ”reveals Zoe.