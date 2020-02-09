Brad Pitt overcomes impeachment and receives Best Supporting Actor award at the Academy Awards - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

As widely expected at the 2020 Academy Awards, Brad Pitt won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and initiated the award ceremony with another heartfelt acceptance speech.

This guy is practicing after an award season with victories at the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs and pretty much everywhere else where hardware for supporting roles is distributed.

“They told me that I only have 45 seconds up here, 45 seconds more than the Senate John Bolton gave this week,” said Pitt, opening his speech with a push at the Republican Congressman, the former National Security adviser prevented from testifying impeachment against President Donald Trump.

He offered his “Once Upon a Time” director Quentin Tarantino greetings and continued his collaboration with Costar Leonard DiCaprio.

“Leo, I will ride your coattails every day, man,” said Pitt. “The view is fantastic.”

If you say it, Brad, if you say it.

He thanked the stunt coordinators and stunt performers who make the dangerous reality come true, as well as his parents for taking him to the drive-in as a child to see “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and his Hollywood To inspire dreams.

After Pitt’s award, “Toy Story 4” won the Oscar for best cartoon and “Hair Love” for best cartoon.

Although there was no official host, the actors and comedians Steve Martin and Chris Rock did as much as anyone would be without a host at this official ceremony.

“I thought we both had the Oscars before,” joked Martin. “And that’s such an incredible demotion.”

They joked that the academy no longer guaranteed confusion when “La La Land” was announced shortly as the winner instead of “Moonlight” a few years ago – that is, by switching to “The Iowa Caucus App”, joked Martin ,

They also took part in some of the annual Oscar controversies, such as the lack of female nominations for the best directors, black and other minority actors for the acting categories.

“Cynthia (Erivo, the only nominated black actor) did such a great job hiding” Harriet “black people that the academy made her hide all the black nominees,” Rock joked.

Singer and actress Janelle Monae opened the show with a musical number that included the help of actor Billy Porter and dancers dressed in homage to the 2019 films.

The dancers included actors dressed like extras from “Midsommar”, one of the most disturbing films of the year. So warn your kids if it inspired them to watch it.