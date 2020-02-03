Brad Pitt jokes about being single in the BAFTA Awards Acceptance Speech - Watch

Advertisement

Brad Pitt introduced the house without actually being there! Margot Robbie learns his funny speech after winning for “Once in Hollywood”.

America’s most popular crush of women Brad PittThe 56-year-old won the British Academy Movie & Tv Arts Awards on Sunday, February 2nd! Although he was not there to receive his award, he made a positive impression along with his hilarious speech he had learned from Co-Star Margot Robbie, 29. “Brad couldn’t be here tonight due to budgetary commitments, so he asked me to find out his answer for him,” the blonde said to the audience. Brad won for Best Supporting Actor in Quentin TarantinoAs soon as it happened … In Hollywood, which also earned him an Oscar.

Not long after the nice and cozy greeting, the speech took a really humorous turn. “He starts with the words: ‘Hey Britain. I heard you just got single. Welcome to membership! Margot went on and studied Brad’s personal, funny sentences. The sensible joker pleasantly poked at not only his personal relationship life since his divorce from ex cut up in 2016 and still to be completed Angelina JolieIn addition to the UK’s determination to push Brexit forward. “‘Thanks to the Academy for this excessive honor,” the speech continued, and Brad admitted that he was “a little intimidated at all times” here, given the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and the Titans who came before than , this is of particular importance. “

Born in Oklahoma joked about his relationship life this season of awards, and we can’t stop laughing! After being profitable at the Display Actors Guild Awards, he immediately announced that he could “include this in my Tinder profile”. Later he confirmed on the Santa Barbara Movie Pageant that he was not in the favorite relationship app and the goals of women destroyed all places.

“Let’s be trustworthy. It was a tedious half. A man who gets excessive takes off his shirt and doesn’t take off his spouse. It was a huge stretch,” he added at the SAG Awards.

In the meantime, his first ex-wife, Jennifer AnistonThe 50-year-old won a personal SAG for her role as Alex Leavy in the Apple TV + drama The Morning Present. The couple, who had been married from 2000 to 2005, almost broke the net after gathering in the pressroom at the awards ceremony! Brad and Jen smiled from ear to ear with a grin as they crossed and exchanged a good day. The exes seem to have good phrases: Brad is attending their 50th party last year, in addition to their Christmas party in December!