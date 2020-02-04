Brad Pitt is reported to have canceled BAFTAs to see estranged son Maddox, 18

Advertisement

The lack of his big BAFTAs victory was a price for Brad Pitt. When his son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, reportedly reached for him, he dropped everything to allow for the exciting reunion.

When Brad Pitt He was nowhere in sight with the BAFTA award for the biggest supporting actor on February 2. However, as soon as it happened … In Hollywood Star, 56, had an excellent excuse. Citing a “budgetary commitment” for his absence that his co-star noticed Margot Robbie Brad accepted the award in his stead and reportedly reunited with his estranged eldest son. Maddox Jolie-Pitt“Maddox gave Brad the opportunity to speak and he dropped every part,” a shipment instructed The Solar. Brad is said to have canceled his flight to London at the last minute when he heard that Maddox was his son with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, wanted to be satisfied with him and speak.

Brad and Maddox’s relationship worsened after an incident on board a private plane in 2016 that accused the actor of being “physically abusive” to his son – the trigger for Brad and Angelina’s divorce. The FBI examined Brad and cleared him of any wrongdoing, but the father and son are said to have poor phrases. Maddox wanted to settle for Brad while the break from Yonsei College in Seoul, South Korea was an opportunity he couldn’t afford to miss. “Being a father is a crucial factor in [Brads] life and he would do something to restore their relationship,” the unnamed supplier instructed the outlet. Hollywood Life I asked Brad to confirm this report.

It is progress for the broken household. The freshman spoke about his relationship with Brad during an interview in September 2019. When asked where he and his father were, he told the reporter: “I find out nothing about what is happening.” Nothing happens, something happens. “While the problems with Maddox were tense, delivery was ordered Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVELY that Angelina vowed not to interfere in the progress he and Brad had made. “She respects that they have their own relationship and stay out of it,” they said. “A very strong factor for [Angelina] is that her son is aware that she has his back and is helping him.”

