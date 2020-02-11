Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the same exclusive Oscar after party after his big win

Advertisement

But Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston once again celebrated a significant gift in the immediate vicinity, it said in a brand new report! And sure, the offer answered our most pressing question. Were the exes considered “interacting”?

exes Brad Pitt, 56 and Jennifer Aniston, 50, don’t seem to be fleeing this season of awards! Although Jen hasn’t seen Brad get his first Oscar for a specific person at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on February 9, everyone has been noticed Man Osearys oh so exclusive “The Social gathering”, an offer that PEOPLE instructed. Apparently Jen Brad was “nearby” when he mingled with his co-star “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Leonardo Dicaprio, Oscar candidate Martin Scorsese, Starting star Lukas Haas and singer Adeleclaimed the delivery. In contrast to Brad and Jens’ viral reunion at the SAG Awards, the famous offer was “not seen interactively”. Pity! Hollywood Life contacted Brad and Jennifer to support this report.

Brad and Jen, who are partners right after the divorce in 2005, were tied to at least one partner throughout the 2020 award season. This is mainly due to the palms of their hands that seemed to touch each other after catching the SAGs behind the scenes on January 19! Brad’s speeches are additionally responsible due to their cheeky references; At the same award ceremony, Brad instructed the group while accepting his SAG Award that his role as a cliff sales space in OUATIH was a “tedious half” because he had to “play a man who is exaggerated, takes off his shirt and not.” “. I can’t get on with my spouse. “After all, he was a bit sarcastic because he was the result of two failed marriages. The cameraman never missed a beat and filmed Jens’ reaction to her ex-husband’s joke.

Just because Brad and Jen are in each other’s Hollywood orbits doesn’t mean they’ll be back together. Even Jen’s Mates play the leading role Courteney Cox “Favorite” pictures of Brad and Jens’ pleasant price-gift chat, but not in the hope that they will give marriage a second chance. “It’s not about romance, it doesn’t have to be about the fact that it matters. This is about real friendship,” ordered a delivery EXCLUSIVELY Hollywood Life, “Courteney thinks it’s very nice that they see each other’s beauty and admire it.” Regardless, supporters can’t help but get nostalgic when they see Brad and Jen in the same room!

Advertisement

Brad Pitt gives his acceptance speech to the 2020 Oscars on February 9 (Rob Latour / Shutterstock)

While Jen wasn’t attending the exact Oscar ceremony, she glanced at the Netflix Oscar after-social gathering in a sultry black mini dress. Brad prematurely ended the Honorable Oscar meeting when he reportedly held on to The Social celebrations.