Boys Like Girls is coming to Manila in April

Tickets will be available from February 10th

Published on February 6, 2020 at 9:22 pm

Updated February 6, 2020 at 9:22 pm

MANILA, Philippines – Fans of the rock group Boys Like Girls will experience an excellent summer this year. The band will return to Manila on April 14th.

The group said in a Facebook post that they will perform at the New Frontier Theater in Araneta City, Quezon City, on April 14.

“Manila. It’s been a long time since we freed our eardrums from screaming. We’ll be back on April 14th. See you soon,” said the band, who is traveling parts of the world to celebrate their 2007 self-titled album.

Boys Like Girls is probably the group’s most popular album. – Rappler.com