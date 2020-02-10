Boy reunited with Super Bowl souvenir ball that he lost in the Chiefs Parade

Advertisement

KANSAS CITY, MO (WDAF) – A 10-year-old boy who thought he would never see his Super Bowl souvenir soccer ball was reunited with him thanks to social media.

“I was very happy. I said, ‘Yes, yes!’ Said Doni Morales.

Doni lost his ball on Wednesday during the Kansas City Chiefs’ parade. His father, Kike Morales, tried to throw the ball at the chief’s players, but he failed.

Someone in the crowd threw the ball to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who then threw it back. Paradegoer Kawai Porter was at the receiving end of Mahomes’ pass.

“I turn around and see Patrick Mahomes charging to the pass, and he throws the ball. It comes right up to me,” said Porter.

He said he took the ball with him, but later he realized thanks to Twitter that it belonged to Doni.

“I saw the article and said, ‘Oh, I have to find this guy. This ball means a lot to him.’ I found out who he was and we wanted to return the ball, “said Porter.

Doni is grateful that Porter found him.

“Because not everyone will have the kind heart they have,” said Doni.

In return for his returned ball, Doni and his father gave Porter Super Bowl equipment and confetti from the big game.

The Chiefs offered Doni a Super Bowl LIV ball to replace what had happened on Wednesday, but he made Porter keep it as a gift instead.

“It makes me great. It just shows that Kansas City has the best people and the best fans,” said Porter.

