A child and a man died on a camping trip on the beach in Western Australia, apparently with a tent fault.

Police and paramedics traveled about 8 km south of the Wedge Island access road, about 150 km north of Perth, on Monday morning after learning that the boy was not breathing.

They found the dead child and man and a woman at the scene in need of urgent medical assistance. The woman was flown to hospital in Perth.

Police said the two dead were not considered suspect.

“The initial site investigation suggests that there may have been a problem with camping equipment located inside the tent in which the family slept,” they said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Fire and Emergency Services Department helped safely remove camping equipment that would be powered by gas.

“It’s just very tragic,” said Police Minister Michelle Roberts to the press.

“It’s a long weekend – so many people would have had similar experience camping in their tent, whether at Wedge Island or elsewhere, and they would have used potentially similar equipment.”

The police informed the next of kin and therefore could not confirm reports that the man and the child were related.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

