Filmmaker Mohit Suri’s malang had a much larger opening weekend at the Indian box office than Shikara by director Vidhu Vinod Chopra. While Malang was collecting Rs. Shikara made 25.36 million rupees in the first three days. 4.95 crore.

Trading analyst Taran Adarsh ​​tweeted: “#Malang has a decent weekend … Witness growth on days 2 and 3, but no jump on day 3 … Multiplexes are improving … Mass circuits are fair … Important to the dynamics weekdays … Fri 6.71 Cr, Sa 8.89 Cr, Sun 9.76 Cr. Total: 25.36 Cr. #India biz. “

Look here:

Malang plays Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. Shikara presents Aadil Khan and Sadia in central roles and also shows real survivors of the Exodus in the supporting picture.

Speaking about Shikara, he said: “#Shikara is witnessing growth, but the 3-day total is low … Should have doubled its number for day 1 on day 3 … Must stay strong on weekdays – in Range of day 1 or so – to achieve a respectable week 1 in total … Fr Rs. 1.20 Cr, Sa Rs. 1.85 Cr, So Rs. 1.90 Cr. Total: Rs. 4.95 Cr. #India biz. “

Here is the tweet:

