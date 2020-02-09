Advertisement

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patanis Malang, as well as Aadil Khan and Sadias Shikara, both released on Friday, have had good reviews and ratings. Both films may be diametrically opposed to each other, but were united by a good response from the audience.

Speaking of Malang first, it turned out to be Kapurs best opener in terms of its solo release and the collections showed growth on day 2. Taran Adarsh ​​went to his Twitter account to announce the same.

Have a look here:

#Malang shows remarkable growth on day 2, although #Delhi only has limited film screenings … Should also score on day 3 (Sun) … eyes 24-Cr ​​(+/-) weekend – the highest value for #AdityaRoyKapur (solo hero films) … Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr. Total: € 15.60 cr. #India biz.

– taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh)

February 9, 2020

When he came to Shikara, the film showed a good jump into its collections despite the stars of the newcomers on the second day due to an exciting topic and a vocal topic that he deals with. Check out the collections:

#Shikara improves on Day 2 (rarity for a film with newcomers) … Must gain ground on Day 3 (Sun) … Must also keep on Day 1 levels on Day 4 (Mon) + Trend remains good for weekdays a decent total … Fr 1.20 cr, Sa 1.85 cr. Total: 3.05 cr. #India biz.

– taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh)

February 9, 2020

Today, as it is a Sunday, both films are expected to do well and raise a healthy sum until Love Aaj Kal hits theaters on February 14th.

