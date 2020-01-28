Boston Calling Lineup 2020: RHCP, Foo Fighters, Rage

Advertisement

Boston Calling has unveiled the full range of its 2020 edition. We already knew that Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers were headliners this year. To complete the trio of headliners, Rage Against The Machine, freshly assembled.

Other artists who perform include Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Run The Jewels, le 1975, Brittany Howard, BANKS, Liam Gallagher, Noname, Andrew WK, Brutus, Koffee, Angels & Airwaves, Phoebe Bridgers, Sharon Van Etten, PUP , Dave, Jay Som, Orville Peck and Dinosaur Jr. There are also a lot of local DJs and comedians on the bill.

Boston Calling 2020 will take place over Memorial Day weekend (5 / 22-24) at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston. Tickets are on sale now. More information available here.

Advertisement

Here is a daily breakdown:

Friday May 22, 2020

Foo fighters

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Brittany Howard

Nameless

The struts

Sharon Van Etten

PUP

Andrew W.K.

Iann Dior

Districts

Brutus

Pony Bradshaw

The Divine Sheila

Saturday May 23, 2020

Rage against the machine

Run The Jewels

banks

Koffee

Pink sweatshirt $

Dave

Orville Peck

RJD2

Jay Som

Girl in red

Phony Ppl

dreamers

Camp blood

Sunday May 24, 2020

Red Hot Chili Peppers

1975

Liam Gallagher

Angels and waves

LP

Phoebe bridgers

Dinosaur Jr.

PVRIS

Beabadoobee

Jack harlow

meow

Djo

Cliff Rate

Advertisement