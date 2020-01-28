Boston Calling Lineup 2020: RHCP, Foo Fighters, Rage

Boston Calling has unveiled the full range of its 2020 edition. We already knew that Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers were headliners this year. To complete the trio of headliners, Rage Against The Machine, freshly assembled.
Other artists who perform include Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Run The Jewels, le 1975, Brittany Howard, BANKS, Liam Gallagher, Noname, Andrew WK, Brutus, Koffee, Angels & Airwaves, Phoebe Bridgers, Sharon Van Etten, PUP , Dave, Jay Som, Orville Peck and Dinosaur Jr. There are also a lot of local DJs and comedians on the bill.
Boston Calling 2020 will take place over Memorial Day weekend (5 / 22-24) at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston. Tickets are on sale now. More information available here.
Here is a daily breakdown:
Friday May 22, 2020
Foo fighters
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Brittany Howard
Nameless
The struts
Sharon Van Etten
PUP
Andrew W.K.
Iann Dior
Districts
Brutus
Pony Bradshaw
The Divine Sheila
Saturday May 23, 2020
Rage against the machine
Run The Jewels
banks
Koffee
Pink sweatshirt $
Dave
Orville Peck
RJD2
Jay Som
Girl in red
Phony Ppl
dreamers
Camp blood
Sunday May 24, 2020
Red Hot Chili Peppers
1975
Liam Gallagher
Angels and waves
LP
Phoebe bridgers
Dinosaur Jr.
PVRIS
Beabadoobee
Jack harlow
meow
Djo
Cliff Rate