Boston Calling 2020 Lineup + Info on tickets released

Foo Fighters (David Brendan Hall), Rage Against the Machine (Wiki Commons) and Red Hot Chili Peppers (Wiki Commons) will play Boston Calling in 2020

Boston Calling has unveiled its full 2020 lineup. As previously noted, a trio of rock legends is headlining, while Rage Against the Machine, Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers (with the return of John Frusciante) will each take on a turn at the head of a festival night.

Joining them on the range are The 1975, Liam Gallagher, Run the Jewels, Brittany Howard, Noname, Sharon Van Etten, Angels & Airwaves, Dinosaur Jr., Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Andrew WK, Phoebe Bridgers, PUP, The Struts , Jay Som, Mew, The Districts, Beabadoobee and Brutus.

Boston Calling takes place at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Massachusetts on Memorial Day weekend, May 22-24, 2020. General admission and VIP tickets are now on sale on the festival website.

