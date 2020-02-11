Boris Johnson's dream problem over the Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge - leader's comment

Advertisement

Taxpayers’ money would be better spent on more urgent priorities than a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Building bridges, both real and metaphorical, is usually a good idea, so it is quite exciting news that the British government is seriously considering creating one between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

It is not entirely the Channel Tunnel, but it can still have a significant economic and cultural impact in both places, with greater interaction between people of different nationalities and backgrounds, usually beneficial to both.

Boris Johnson is not someone who is afraid to think big because he favors the Garden Bridge over the Thames, ‘Boris Island’, also known as the Thames Estuary Airport, and indeed Brexit, the biggest change in the UK in more than a generation. He has described the prospect of a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland as “very interesting” and it is not hard to understand why.

When the Channel Tunnel became a serious proposal in the 1980s, there were people who doubted its value and raised objections on various grounds, including national security, but today it is an important link to the continent and is generally regarded as a wonderful achievement.

The new bridge plan can run into problems for various reasons, including concerns about large amounts of World War II ammunition dumped in the Irish Sea. But perhaps the biggest concern is the cost. One estimate suggests a bill of around £ 20 billion, but as we know from a number of recent major engineering projects, such figures tend to escalate dramatically.

After a decade of flat wages and tight government spending, would this be the best use of tax money? Would we see a return large enough to justify this investment or would it be better to spend the money elsewhere? Investing in hospitals and schools can better reflect the priorities of the public.

Also, the Brexit is likely to hit the UK economy and some experts have expressed fears of a global recession, so this may not be the time to start such a big project.

Cynics accuse Johnson of promoting a vanity project, but instead he may be thinking about how an old-fashioned incentive could help the UK over a period of economic turmoil.

However, the ultimate nightmare scenario would be a half-completed “bridge to nowhere” in M8 style. We love the ambition, but the government must focus on other priorities and save this dream for another day.