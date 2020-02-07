Boris Johnson's Brexit deal is becoming 'thin' | Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Glen O’Hara

Boris Johnson at the launch of the next COP26 UN climate summit in the Science Museum. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe / PA Wire.

Advertisement

The Boris Johnson bubble is already bursting, GLEN O’HARA suggests

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism

<noscript><iframe id="button-frame" name="button-frame" scrolling="no" src="https://dashboard.presspatron.com/websites/110/get_button?origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theneweuropean.co.uk" style="width: 180px; height: 34px; border: none;"></noscript>

Boris Johnson seems to dominate the political landscape for the time being. In just a few months, he has conquered not only Labor and the Liberal Democrats, but also his own internal opponents. Pro-European conservatism and liberal toryism are in eclipse, with all independent MPs who have left the Johnson party losing their seats against him.

Johnson has obtained the largest conservative majority since 1987. He delivered ‘Brexit’. He is well on his way to rebuilding the voters’ base of the conservatives and has also started to think about rebuilding the basic infrastructure of the country. What could stop him?

Well, the answer is: a lot. It is important not to replace the creepy cynicism of last fall, with all its knowing “classic Dom” jibes over the Prime Minister’s right hand, Dominic Cummings, with the opposite reaction: seeing the Boris and Dom as a kind of all-seeing, all-knowing strategic powerhouse.

In October they were cornered. The second Brexit deadline is almost over. The Supreme Court intervened when they tried to remove the parliament from the comparison. The Brexit party and the Lib Dems ate at their electoral base and at least got in enough to bring in a Labor minority government.

But then they were lucky – their opponents just didn’t know what to do with Remain’s parliamentary majority. There were no votes for a referendum. The opposition parties could not agree on how Johnson could be removed from office. The impasse convinced the Lib Dems and the Scottish National Party to roll the dice and vote for an election. The fall had jumped. Johnson and Cummings won their “People vs. Parliament” election, with historic results.

The majority can now be as good as they can be, because they are now confronted with a bulging inbox of paradoxes and contradictions that should frighten everyone with a little imagination. The first and number one problem is the hard grafting of real, rather than clear, Brexit: how to get a trade deal by the end of the year.

Downing Street seems to be facing an expansion, but any trade expert anywhere will tell you that a comprehensive deal at that time frame seems impossible. Britain will not get the “Canada-style” deal that Johnson talks about so much: the UK is so much closer than Canada, and a much more important trading partner for the European Union, that the same rules of the game are much stricter when there comes a kind extended free trade agreement.

Hence the new conversation from Johnson about a ‘type of Australia’ deal, a description that doesn’t really contain much water for anyone who really knows anything about trade. What he really wants to do is breathe new life into the British idea of ​​a series of ‘mini deals’ with which Britain can trade in some areas under the terms of the World Trade Organization, but better where they can reach agreement.

The EU is also unlikely to agree. It will be wary to watch its common external tariff and regulatory system in a relationship with the UK that simply cannot be followed, and reluctant to set up a tiring web of schemes that it has caused so boring in are tailor-made schemes. with Switzerland.

You may also want to look at:

))>

Perhaps the best thing the UK and the EU can hope for on this basis is a so-called ‘skinny’ deal, which will build a fundamental free trade skeleton by January and leave other, more controversial issues to negotiations in 2021 and 2022: hardly get Brexit done “.

This raises three unattractive possibilities: first, the exclusion of the UK from a whole range of programs of which it is preferable, from Euratom, and the supply of radioactive isotopes for medical purposes to the Erasmus study program for students abroad.

Secondly, there is a risk that continuing uncertainty will continue to hamper growth, as has clearly happened since the Brexit vote in 2016; and third that the “skeleton” will become the final state.

There is always a suspicion that Johnson has opened with a rhetorical meaning to cover the likelihood of a later retreat, similar to the deal he concluded with Leo Varadkar in October, but the prime minister now relies so much on the Euro skeptics in his own ranks (and among his voters) that he might just mean it this time. That would push Britain far beyond the European economic arena, with significant damage to growth in the medium term.

In any case, economic expansion seems likely to be anemic: last week the Bank of England lowered growth forecasts to 0.8% in 2020 and 1.4% in 2021. Any further turbulence, or the realization that only a mouse of a deal is Johnson’s roar will follow, it can cut further.

This is very important for a conservative party that is committed to improving the lives of the ‘lagging’ voters who have just elected for the first time in a generation of conservative MPs. Even after all those years of spending cuts, new spending cuts on current spending may still have to be substantial to meet Chancellor Sajid Javid’s tax rules.

Ministers can say anything they want about the capital side of things – about fast rail to the north of England and within, hospital upgrades, new train stations, runways – but voters might watch twice as tax credits are cut and councils skimmed, to pay for all new shiny buildings.

Infrastructure can only do so much. Boards that have seen their budgets fall do not even provide basic legal services: further attacks by the treasury will hardly let the buses run on time.

Johnson and Cummings are confronted with a sea of ​​problems. The entire diplomatic and economic strategy of the country since the 1960s was linked to the European project that they have just blown up. Britain’s productivity performance is pathetic. The country has a recession too late. Donald Trump’s obsession with strong arms prices is damaging the world economy. The population is aging and the reaction of both parties is to cover their eyes about the costs. Scottish independence seems to be at a sharp point. More Brexit uncertainty is the last thing we need.

So Johnson seems to be a winner for now. But the conservatives enjoyed double figures in opinion polls in the summer of 1992, after their surprising election victory in April of that year. Then the British issue of the European exchange rate mechanism destroyed their reputation for economic competence. They needed a generation to recover.

Everything can happen in an uncertain world and with a fleeting electorate. No number 10 resident can ever rest easily, and after the turmoil of the last four years, this prime minister should withhold his own political mortality from all people.

Glen O’Hara is professor of modern and contemporary history at Oxford Brookes University and author of a series of books, including The Paradoxes of Progress: Post-War Britain Governance, 1951-1973 and The Politics of Water in Post-War Britain. He is currently working on a history of the Blair government from 1997-2007

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe that our vote is important both to represent the pro-EU perspective and to rebalance the extreme right-wing extremities of much of the British national press. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism.

Become a supporter

))>

. (TagsToTranslate) Government