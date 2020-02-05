Boris Johnson refutes that he breathes new life into the convictions of climate change

Advertisement

Boris Johnson responded to claims that he was reviving his beliefs about “climate change denial” by accusing Labor of wanting to confiscate cars and abolishing foreign holidays.

The prime minister tried to ward off questions and criticism from Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn while the pair came into conflict with each other during the prime minister’s questions about climate change.

Corbyn cited the resignation of former British Climate and Energy Minister Claire O’Neill as chair of the COP26 summit, which will be held in Glasgow in November, warning that the prime minister is “not as spectacular as the scale” of the climate crisis facing the UK and the planet.

Jeremy Corbyn, the labor manager, speaks during the Prime Minister’s questions

He also noted that two former conservative leaders also rejected the work, jokingly “maybe it could be lucky the third time” because he suggested former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith for the role – who shook his head at the suggestion.

Johnson struck back, commenting on Mr Corbyn’s remarks “beyond satire” and added: “This is the first major economy in the world to be CO2 neutral by 2050.”

He said: “It is absolutely fantastic, we lead the world with our ambitions and we have a wonderful summit in Glasgow.”

Mr Corbyn quoted Mrs. O’Neill’s words in the Commons: “There is a huge lack of leadership and commitment from this government.”

Responding to Mr. Johnson, “If you look at what this government has achieved and has already achieved in the area of ​​climate change, it is quite phenomenal.”

Hot air

He rejected Mr Corbyn’s words and said, “The only thing he would produce, I fear, is a load of hot air.”

The opposition leader then criticized Mr. Johnson’s report on climate change and said to the Commons: “Given his monumental failure prior to COP26, isn’t it a continuation of his climate change denial statements he regularly made until 2015? ? ”

Boris Johnson defended the government’s agenda on climate action (Lagerhuis / PA)

Johnson said that Mr. Corbyn “spoke of absolute nonsense” and defended the government’s agenda by adding, “We are the world leader in a carbon-free approach. His own approach is completely unclear and has been condemned by the GMB as a disaster for the British economy.

“He would confiscate people’s cars and prevent them from having foreign holidays.”

Corbyn refuted the prime minister’s “very vivid imagination,” adding, “Unfortunately, his vivid imagination seems to have taken it from his memory, because he may remember that climate change is a primitive fear without foundation.”

He later said that the prime minister “is failing on the biggest stage of the most important issue of our time” before concluding: “When will he face the climate emergency and take the necessary action to turn Glasgow into a turning point when this world will the levels of pollution and climate change that we have and are facing a sustainable future?

“Because the policies of his government are not taking us there.”

Johnson insisted that the government show “world leadership” on this issue.

