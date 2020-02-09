Advertisement

London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel have finalized plans for a new post-Brexit visa and immigration system that is expected to allow the UK to accommodate more professionals from around the world, including India work in the country.

At a meeting earlier this week, they reportedly adopted the UK Migration Advisory Committee’s (MAC) recommendation to lower the minimum wage threshold for such professionals from £ 30,000 to £ 25,600, with additional points being awarded for skill levels, job vacancies and English language skills ,

The details of the new system are expected to be officially released by Patel next Friday after Johnson expected a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday.

Advertisement

“The Prime Minister wants to provide a system that shows Britain is open and welcomes top talent from around the world, which will help the economy and the country thrive,” quoted The Sunday Times, a government source.

At the same time, we need to do what this country voted for – by reducing the brain drain and relieving dependence on cheap labor to focus on promoting skills, technology and innovation that will really benefit Britain in the long term. “said the source.

The so-called Australian-style points system will effectively restrict the entry of unskilled migrants to the UK from January 1, 2021 if the free movement of people from the European Union (EU) ends after a predetermined transition period after Britain officially leaves the economic bloc on January 31 had left.

According to the UK Home Office, the number of unskilled EU migrants will decrease by around 90,000 a year under the new rules. Under the new Post-Brexit system, the number of qualified migrants coming to the UK from next year is expected to increase, currently 65,000 a year. The proportion of EU and non-EU workers is likely to change, with a higher number of non-European workers expected.

Indians lead the category of UK visas issued to professionals from outside the EU with 56,241 Tier 2 visas issued last year. This figure is expected to see a further increase after the post-Brexit changes.

The salary score is reported to be “tradable” on a sliding scale, with £ 23,000 still being able to earn points. Those earning less than £ 25,600 are rated twice if they work in a sector where there is a shortage of skilled workers.

People with an “outstanding” educational background would also earn points and a doctorate in a subject relevant to their profession would be worth the same as speaking good English.

A policy detail letter will be sent to cabinet ministers over the weekend, which is expected to be approved by Johnson’s newly formed top team by Friday.

A second reform phase will follow at the end of next year, at the end of the Brexit transition phase, in which the point-based system will be further refined.

Positive and negative points are likely to be given for age, higher scores for those who were educated in the UK and those who work and reside outside of London.

Sector-specific short-term visas could also be introduced in the second phase if there is a shortage of low-skilled workers due to the termination of the free movement of people from Europe in the care or construction sector.

In its research-based report released last month, the independent MAC expert panel had warned the British government against introducing a full Australian-based system. Instead, she proposed a more hybrid system, with a minimum wage threshold for applicants who come to the UK with a job offer and a points-based system for applicants who come to the UK without a pre-arranged job.

The government is under no obligation to accept all recommendations, but the MAC report is likely to provide the broad foundation for the new visa regime to be introduced for the UK as a non-EU member.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

subjects