Boris Johnson makes Brexit purgatory | Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

James Ball

Prime Minister Boris Johnson responds when he listens to students during his visit to the Mathematics Department of King’s Maths School. (Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas-WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Advertisement

2020 Getty Images

Brexit would never be hell, says JAMES BALL, but the government makes it purgatory

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism

<noscript><iframe id="button-frame" name="button-frame" scrolling="no" src="https://dashboard.presspatron.com/websites/110/get_button?origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theneweuropean.co.uk" style="width: 180px; height: 34px; border: none;"></noscript>

It should have happened. We were told it was ready. We were promised that it was ready.

An hour before the seemingly endless month of January came to an end, the UK left the European Union. Thanks to a transitional period, little has changed – although we have no members of the European Parliament or anything more to say about EU policy making, we can still easily trade with and travel between EU countries.

But in the short or medium term there is no longer any means to reverse our decision to leave. If we want to become a member of the EU again, the battle is now to become a member again under entirely new conditions, not to prevent us from leaving. In that sense, is Brexit ready?

Looking at the newspaper headlines and the prime minister’s waffle, that certainly doesn’t seem to be the case. It even feels terrible that – in the words of his predecessor – nothing has changed.

We have another term for a no-deal Brexit: an “Australian-style” trade agreement, a cute shorthand designed to rename trade with the EU without the simple virtue of naming a country that is currently doing so .

It does not matter that Australia’s economy is dependent on goods and raw material exports, while the UK is dominated by complex goods supply chains (some car engines cross the Channel five times during production) and even more by services. And while Australia is approximately 8,700 miles away from the nearest point of the EU, the UK is only 20 miles away.

So an “Australian-style” deal is not just a rhetorical trick to sell no-deal at the end of the year – it’s an outright lie. So far known.

We also have a known abundance of nonsense nonsense on the part of ministers, threatening the EU to refuse to accept rules for equal conditions of competition, insisting that they like to carry out border controls and not allowing Brussels to dictate product standards.

You may also want to look at:

))>

As always, such threats have been contradicted by British positions in the political statement that Boris Johnson himself approved and adopted by parliament, or otherwise stupid: Johnson’s position on accepting product standards suggests that the UK does not currently apply its own standards to products that we import.

As anyone who has tried to sell chlorinated chicken in the UK so far knows, that is not the case. Trading with someone means that you follow his rules, at least for what you send him.

As with the Brexit debate, this disaster takes place entirely on the pages of British newspapers and by British broadcasters, apparently aimed at a British audience. The EU has re-placed its positions and its negotiating lines in public documents available on its own website, with thousands of detailed words.

As with the discussions under Article 50, negotiators will not be allowed to deviate from the red lines given to them by the 27 EU leaders. So again, the only people to be absorbed by the ominous government of the British government are the British public, through the political lobby in the UK.

Furthermore, it appears that there is nothing new under the sun, can we prepare for a (possibly meaningless) argument about whether or not to extend the transition – does that sound familiar, does anyone know? – surrounded by government and business who argue about the need for clarity and the avoidance of abysses. We’ll even be hearing soon about queues at Dover and factories without supplies, within weeks or months from now.

This is mainly because Brexit is only done in names and legalities. Johnson’s Brexit has already done the flag-waving bit and absolutely nothing else – all the problems, complexity and potential costs are still ahead of us and details have never been Johnson’s strength.

Instead of using his thumping majority and four years between him and the ballot box to face reality and trying to get a working Brexit to happen, Johnson has decided to double the blunt and nonsense that the last three and a year and a half, in the manner of a freediver who rushes headlong into a cliff, at least 20ft from the ground that his technique works perfectly so far.

Unfortunately for us, we are stuck and immerse ourselves in the most boring and repetitive round of self-destruction that every modern government has voluntarily involved.

Some of the darkest warnings about Brexit – the overblown, unhelpful – made it sound like the moment of leaving the EU, especially without a deal, nothing less than hell itself.

Those scenarios would never come true. It can be demoralizing, destructive and an act of national self-harm that leads to shortages and makes us poorer, but it would never actually destroy the nation.

Brexit would never be hell. But Boris Johnson and his government seem to be doing everything in their power to make it purgatory.

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe that our vote is important both to represent the pro-EU perspective and to rebalance the extreme right-wing extremities of much of the British national press. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism.

Become a supporter

))>

. (TagsToTranslate) Government