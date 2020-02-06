Boris Johnson hands over peerages to expel Tories Ken Clarke and Phillip Hammond | Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Ken Clarke, former Tory MP, in the lower house. Photo: Parliament TV.

Archant

Reportedly, Boris Johnson plans to nominate Tory politicians Ken Clarke and Phillip Hammond – despite the fact that they kicked them out of the party when they voted against the government for a no-deal Brexit.

The two former Chancellors, who rebelled against the government to support the Benn action to stop a no-deal Brexit, could allegedly be elevated to the House of Lords.

The pro-EU politicians both resigned in the last election after Boris Johnson expelled them along with 21 other MPs.

Hammond was once Chancellor under Theresa May, while Clarke was Chancellor of John Major. They had both been critical of Boris Johnson’s Brexit strategy before the 2019 general election.

Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson is also expected to receive a peerage as part of the honorary roll list.

Meanwhile, Johnson proposes peerage to Corbyn critics Ian Austin and John Woodcock, both of whom repeatedly spoke against Labor leadership and urged voters not to support the party in the last election.

A notable absence on the list is again former speaker John Bercow, who was not the first to receive a peerage in 230 years.

There had been reports that Labor would instead raise the former speaker, breaking a different convention by appointing a former politician from another party.

Bercow used The new European criticizes the government’s opposition to peerage.

He said to the newspaper: “It is not entirely consistent with all this talk from the government to bring everyone together and let them get engaged.”

