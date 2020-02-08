Advertisement

Boris Johnson will give the final go-ahead for the first phase of the controversial HS2 high-speed line earlier this week – despite concerns about rising costs and strong opposition from at least 60 Tory MPs.

The Prime Minister is expected to make an announcement to Parliament on Tuesday approving the construction of the London-Birmingham line before undertaking a major overhaul of his cabinet.

Downing Street made it clear last night that the green light for HS2 will be accompanied by details of a number of other infrastructure projects, particularly for the north of England.

Advertisement

A senior government source said: “We want to show that infrastructure is about all projects – not just the largest ones – for all parts of the country.”

Johnson is expected to stop fully approving the second phase of the HS2 line north of Birmingham to Manchester and Leeds as further cost analysis is required.

The announcement follows years of controversy over the line’s costs and environmental impact. Estimated HS2 costs between London and Manchester and Leeds have more than doubled from £ 56bn in 2015 to £ 106bn in 2015, according to the Ministry of Transport’s latest forecasts.

HS2 would not only increase capacity, it would also reduce travel times between London and Birmingham from one hour 20 minutes to 45 minutes and between London and Manchester from two hours eight minutes to one hour eight minutes. Travel times between London and Leeds would be reduced from around an hour 58 minutes to 57 minutes.

The last estimated opening times are between 2028 and 2041 for the first phase from London to Birmingham and between 2035 and 2040 for the completion of the routes to Manchester and Leeds. However, the National Audit Office recently warned that even these revised opening dates could not be met unless the government quickly approved the first phase.

The go-ahead will clash Johnson with many of his own MPs, including some MPs elected in previous Labor mandates in December who believe the money can be spent far better on a number of other measures to improve connectivity the whole country.

Johnson met with groups of concerned Tory MPs last week to assure them that HS2 will be accompanied by other infrastructure projects, as well as improvements to bus services and broadband for local areas.

A source No. 10 said: “The Prime Minister understands the responsibility he has to bear for all who trust the conservatives in the elections. That means changing the transport and infrastructure connections in local areas, especially in the north. For some, this will mean big, ambitious projects – but he was also impressed by the small changes that will change the everyday lives of people across the country even more – be it road, rail or other projects. “

Downing Street made it clear that Secretary of Transport Grant Shapps would remain in office to reorganize rail, road and bus traffic.

Shapps will commission West Midlands Trains this week to deliver a £ 20m package of improvements to passengers to offset the recent poor performance. The investment will go towards improving services and reducing delays, additional compensation for passengers and hiring additional drivers.