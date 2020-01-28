Boris Johnson allows Huawei access and thus opposes US wishes

Advertisement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement on Downing Street after winning the general election in London, England on December 13, 2019. (Toby Melville / Reuters)

The United Kingdom will provide Chinese technology giant Huawei with limited access to its infrastructure to help build the UK’s 5G network, Boris Johnson’s government said Tuesday.

Advertisement

The deal, which Huawei classifies as a “high-risk provider”, was concluded after months of diplomatic pressure from the United States to resist Huawei’s progress on national security concerns.

A source from Whitehall told The Telegraph that the risks can be “handled safely” and that Huawei’s complete ban would have delayed 5G’s introduction of 5G by two to three years, resulting in “significant delays and costs for consumers.” ,

Huawei should be denied access to the “Control Plane” core network and its market share should be limited to 35 percent.

“We see Huawei’s challenge with clear eyes. We confirm today that it is a high-risk provider,” said the source. “It is excluded from those parts of the 5G and full fiber network that are critical to security.”

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farange, a key Johnson ally in the recent general election, described the move as “a terrible decision.”

A terrible decision.

This is bad for national security, an insult to our closest friends, and a sign that our establishment has been paid for by China. https://t.co/PacF8tkXFM

– Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 28, 2020

Johnson’s decision to reject Huawei’s access to the UK network, which was rejected by a 77 percent Conservative poll, reflects the decision of former Prime Minister Theresa May. In April, the May government announced that Huawei could build certain “non-core” components.

The Trump administration has made clear in its criticism of Huawei and warned allies against giving in to the Chinese on the grounds that this would disrupt their cooperation with the United States.

“If a country uses this technology (Huawei technology) and incorporates it into some of its critical information systems, we cannot share information with you or work with them,” Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo said last February. “In some cases, there is a risk that we may not even be able to locate American resources, an American embassy, ​​or an American military outpost.”

However, the results are mixed: Chancellor Angela Merkel has decided to ignore FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s efforts to block Huawei in October.

Advertisement