Boracay is strengthening border controls amid the spread of corona viruses

AKLAN, Philippines – A multi-agency task force has put in place strict and stringent border controls on entry into Boracay Island to prevent the spread of the novel 2019 corona virus.

The incumbent Mayor of Malaysia, Frolibar Bautista, urged law enforcement and medical personnel to enforce travel restrictions on visitors who recently traveled to China, Macau, and Hong Kong.

There are no longer direct flights from Wuhan, China and other cities in mainland China to Kalibo International Airport, but the authorities will not only extend health checks to travelers at local airports.

In Executive Order No. 004, Series 2020, issued on Thursday, February 6, Bautista has blocked the entry of all travelers with travel history from China and its special administrative regions for the past 14 days.

The Philippine National Police, the Philippine Army, the Philippine Coast Guard, the Immigration Service and the Quarantine Department are also instructed to coordinate with the Malay Health Department and the City Tourism Bureau to screen incoming travelers at the Malaysian seaports, airports, and streets.

What to expect On February 7, three border checkpoints were established within two kilometers of the port of Caticlan in the Barangays Union (Nabas) and Caticlan (Malay) near the border between Nabas and Malay, in Barangay Dumlog on the Malaysian mainland and in Sitio Bacolod established in Barangay Caticlan to monitor and identify people who may have coronavirus symptoms.

The new measure, to operate border checkpoints at all entry points to Malay, Aklan and Boracay, would be the first defense measure against people who had flu-like symptoms of the contagious disease.

Foreigners and local tourists who arrive via the airports Kalibo and Caticlan, Northern Antique and Iloilo, the ports of Caticlan and Alegria (Buruanga) with roll-on and roll-off ships from Batangas and Mindoro, as well as motorized pump boats from Romblon examines signs of fever and cough.

Hand-held thermometers were also in operation at border checkpoints where travelers entering Boracay Island must present their passports for verification. Health workers and law enforcement officers also wore surgical face masks to protect them.

If a traveler shows symptoms, the MHO staff conduct a more detailed medical examination and the traveler is taken to hospital for further treatment.

No coronavirus cases. To date, no cases of coronaviruses have been reported in Malay, Aklanic, and Boracayan, according to Madel Joy Tayco, deputy information manager for the task force.

The local coronavirus task force announced that there were around 180 people under observation (PUMS) on Boracay Island on February 7.

MHO and the Task Force worked closely with hotels and facilities to ensure the public safety and health of residents and other visitors, and closely monitored the PUMs on the island.

Tayco also reaffirmed the importance of proper hygiene and hand washing to prevent coronavirus infection that has caused death and disease worldwide. – Rappler.com