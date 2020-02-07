Advertisement

Embedded in the lovable jumble of thoughts and dedications in Olivia Colman’s astonished Oscar thank you speech last year – which was ultimately sealed as a classic by her panicky reputation with Lady Gaga – was an insightful thank you, largely overlooked. “And Bryna,” said Colman, “who made me do things I said no to, but she was right.” This underscores the fact that Colman’s surprise win over leader Glenn Close wasn’t just one lucky stroke was luck, but the result of a long and expertly calculated campaign.

The Bryna was Bryna Rifkin, the top-class Hollywood publicist who completed the almost six-month marathon of the “award season” from the essential autumn trio of exciting autumn festivals (Venice, Telluride, Toronto) to stars at Oscar’s Night. Rifkin’s customer list is elite: in addition to Colman, she has led greats like Marion Cotillard, Ruth Negga, Willem Dafoe and Michael Shannon to the recognition of Opportunity Opportunities Oscars in recent years. Everyone would have encountered a rigorous circle of interviews, roundtables, talk show spots and elegant appearances at countless previous events and smaller award ceremonies – exactly what an eternally working and not particularly eye-catching character actor like Colman could have said. no ‘to ”, only to be convinced by a determined PR team that visibility is the key to victory.

Olivia Colman’s Oscar speech.

Merit is not the only factor that triggers a competitor in the race, even if it seems different. This year’s six nominations for Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, the first Korean film to win an Oscar in one category, may have been greeted by critics of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ general island location. But they didn’t happen in a vacuum. Neon, the hottest US distributor of the film, has launched a tireless campaign for the film that has managed to promote the subtitled black comedy as a lively mainstream and to promote the 99% Rotten Tomatoes score on its marketing materials (more prominent in some cases as the film’s big win in Cannes) and – as if by a PR miracle – Bong (and his trustworthy interpreter Sharon Choi) hosted Jimmy Fallon’s nightly NBC talk show in December. This is an unprecedented coup for a foreign-language filmmaker in the United States: one can only imagine how insane journalistic negotiations were to get him through. A week later, when I asked him about the Fallon experience, Bong laughed and shrugged, “It’s not my world.”

Such a promotion is not cheap – USD 5 million (GBP 3.8 million) is a typical cost for a single Oscar campaign, although the sky is the limit for studios that are hungry and deep enough. It is estimated that Netflix, another relative newcomer to this game, spent more than $ 25 million last year to give Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma the best picture win – another critically acclaimed non-English-language art house film Who Didn’t Look or feel like a typical Oscar leader and therefore needs concerted pressure from his distributor to get voters to think of him as such.

Yalitza Aparicio in Roma … Netflix has spent more than $ 25 million on it. Photo: Allstar / Netflix

The extensive campaign included all types of Roma-related loot, from throw pillows to lavish books with coffee tables that were mailed to voters and journalists. And it worked – to a point. It won three Oscars, but fell on the final hurdle for the cozy, old-fashioned and very American Green Book – which not only spent a little less money on the way, but also survived a variety of PR crises, including excavated # MeToo- Stories of The film’s director, Peter Farrelly, showed his penis in previous productions and an Islamophobic tweet by screenwriter Nick Vallelonga.

When the Roma lost, some experts speculated that voters were put off by Netflix’s over-the-top campaign. Given the obstacles the film had already encountered – including the streaming model’s industry caution and the academy’s general phobia about subtitles – it can’t have lost more than it won.

The Golden Globes are a completely different breed. The eyebrows were raised last month when Taron Egerton won the world best actor in a musical or comedy – not because his dedicated appearance as Elton John in Rocketman didn’t deserve the honor, but because reports were spread on social media, in which represented all 90 voting members The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) had been invited to a reception for the film, which also took place on his birthday. Nine years ago, an unlikely Best Picture Globe nomination for Cher / Christina Aguilera’s rampaging burlesque camp probably had something to do with Sony flying HFPA members out for a Cher concert and hotel stay in Las Vegas.

Taron Egerton as Elton John in Rocketman. Photo: Paramount.

Egerton did not receive an Oscar nomination. (Burlesque is not to the eternal disappointment of this writer either.) Wooing Academy members are a more subtle art; more about making them think they love your film on their own terms. The disgraced Harvey Weinstein, once the master of the opportunistic Oscar campaign, knew this better than anyone else. Spending the alleged $ 15 million (at the time, a dazzling industry record) for the frothy, glamorous Romcom Shakespeare in Love campaign was the game changer who shaped the machine for the awards season as we know it today: She beat Steven Spielberg’s solemn macho leader, Saving Private Ryan, at the price of a cynically brilliant “Love Against War” campaign that convinced voters that the lighter candidate is the one who really matters to them. (In the same year, a similar button-pushing Miramax campaign for Life Is Beautiful achieved three victories, proving that the Academy’s aversion to foreign-language dishes can be overcome if the film is sweetened enough.)

Weinstein may be a persona non grata, but his tactics persist. A recent campaign pivot for Joker, which tops the list with eleven Oscar nominations – but is also one of the most polarizing contenders in the recent past – is worthy of the character: yes, the violent, nihilistic super villain origin story tries to be a delicate matter to become. rename feely. Last week when the Oscar voting opened, a glossy sheaf of Warner Bros-sponsored content for the film entitled “A Case for Empathy” appeared in the industry bible “Variety”, covering the themes of the film “Class Division and Mental “addressed health awareness and until the end a quote from Gandhi:” The real measure of every society lies in how it deals with its most vulnerable members. “

It was the boldest development in a campaign that even turned the rebellious, journalistic character of its star Joaquin Phoenix (now the best actor’s favorite) into a strategic advantage – with his unpredictable acceptance speeches (including his burning) of attacking industrial racism in the baftas) and interview strikes, which show the image of a fearful outsider hood, to which Joker’s admirers react with their concerned hero. Is that just Phoenix, what is Phoenix, or is it his own anti-campaign strategy, the equally successful opposite of Colman’s fun, pleasant compliance? It is becoming increasingly difficult to say with this racket. When he gets upset about the star of Marriage Story, Adam Driver looks no further than Driver’s publicist – a Bryna Rifkin – for an explanation.

The five biggest problems with the Oscars – and why they happened

Grace Kelly wins.

Grace Kelly wins best actress (1955)

Judy Garland was the one to beat. Her absolute best career in a Star Is Born moved her own ups and downs, and the directors of the Oscars ceremony were so convinced of her victory that they sent a camera team into the hospital room where she was just giving birth to her third Child. Kelly became the victor for her role as a cunning, arrogant housewife in The Country Girl, demonstrating the Academy’s eternal preference for immaculate geniuses over complicated legends – especially if they’re “brave” enough to get rid of their glamor on the big screen.

Marisa Tomei wins the best supporting actress (1993)

Marisa Tomei

It looked like a tight race between the four nominated, high-profile non-US stars: Judy Davis was the critics’ choice, Joan Plowright the sentimental favorite, Miranda Richardson the pervasive outbreak that was in everything this year, and Vanessa Redgrave the beneficiary of Best-Picture Heat for Howards End. Instead, in a classic voting scenario, they gave room for one nomination that was not like the other: Brooklyn-born newcomer Marisa Tomei for a wildly hilarious comic twist in the mainstream My Cousin Vinny. There have been gruesome rumors for years that the moderator of the award, Jack Palance, had read the wrong name. afterwards, voters simply chose the most entertaining performance.

Crash wins best picture (2006)

Crash.

Jack Nicholson’s expressive eyebrows rose a mile as he opened the best picture cover to reveal the title of Paul Haggis’ sinuous parable “Everyone is a bit racist”. Ang Lee’s celebrated cowboy love story, Brokeback Mountain, had won all the other awards this season and seemed ready to be the first open LGBT film to make history that won the top Oscar. However, there was a rumor in the industry of a homophobic reaction from the more conservative members of the academy: veterans Ernest Borgnine and Tony Curtis apparently spoke for many when they said they refused to watch Lee’s film, and this faction was the deciding factor.

Ex Machina wins best visual effects (2016)

Ex Machina.

Two types of films achieve the best visual effects these days: lavishly expensive blockbuster glasses or best picture contenders who want to win another trophy. (Ideally both.) Nominated for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Martian, The Revenant and Mad Max: Fury Road, Alex Garland’s minimalist, low budget British science fiction game didn’t seem to have any prayer. But the work that went into developing Alicia Vikander’s sentient humanoid robot was just so awesome and essential for her much-admired performance – it helped her be the It Girl of the Year and win that night for another film – that it’s a true David v Goliath shocker.

Moonlight wins best picture (2017)

Moonlight.

The circumstances surrounding Moonlight’s victory were so breathtaking – when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly declared La La Land the winner, which was corrected a few minutes later – that it’s easy to forget how breathtaking a moment would have been. Barry Jenkin’s melancholy studies of gay black masculinity seemed to be in second place all season behind Damien Chazelle’s vibrant LA musical, which achieved a record 14 nominations and 6-2 wins with the opening of the last envelope. But after Donald Trump’s election victory, members of the Academy may have been more thoughtful and socially conscious, which allowed for a historic victory.