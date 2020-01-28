Booker T announces his return to the ring

Advertisement

Booker T has confirmed that he will return to the ring to compete for his Reality of Wrestling promotion.

Booker founded ROW Way in 2005 and oversaw his rise in the ranks of independent wrestling. While they are not the main players outside of WWE, they have certainly had some fun times in the past 15 years.

One man who can’t seem to resist returning to the ring for ROW is Booker T himself, who will be back in the fire in two weeks.

I am delighted to announce that I will return to the ring at @TheOfficialROW in 2 weeks! Now can you dig this SUCKA !?

– Booker T. Huffman (@ BookerT5x) January 28, 2020

The last time Booker fought for ROW, the majority of fans couldn’t help but praise the legend for its looks. Booker still feels like he hasn’t really lost a stage, which makes you wonder why WWE brought him back for the casual game in recent years.

He was very successful as a commentator and “ presenter ” on WWE Backstage, and after his recent appearance on Chris Jericho’s Cruise, we wouldn’t be surprised to see him test the waters outside WWE if the offer came for such a deal.

He won’t be competing week by week, but it looks like he did everything he could want to do with the company. At the very least, we would like to see him in some sort of quarrel as opposed to a single game going on in order to sell tickets.

