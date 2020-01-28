Bonnie Raitt's John Prine Tribute At The Grammys: Watch

Advertisement

John Prine received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award this year, and was honored at the Grammy Awards on Sunday evening with a tribute from Bonnie Raitt.

The 73-year-old songwriter has won two Grammy Awards: best contemporary folk album for The Missing Years in 1992 and again for Fair & Square in 2006. He has been nominated more than that over the years, notably as best new artist in 1973 and three times in 2018 for his latest album The Tree Of Forgiveness, which was Prine’s first new album in 13 years.

She performed “Angel From Montgomery”, which Prine wrote and which Raitt later picked up on his Streetlights album from 1974. “My friend and hero John Prine, sitting right there, wrote” Angel From Montgomery “and so many ‘Other songs that have changed by life,’ said Raitt after playing. Look below.

Bonnie Raitt sings for John Prine at the Grammys. pic.twitter.com/KPnVsZhE0N

– Tim Shorrock (@TimothyS) January 27, 2020

Prine was not the only artist to receive the Grammys Lifetime Achievement Award this year. All winners have a separate ceremony to be held in April.) This year’s other winners are Chicago, Roberta Flack, Isaac Hayes, Iggy Pop, Public Enemy and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

