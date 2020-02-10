Advertisement

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho is the second director of a foreign language film to win the Oscar for Best Director at the 92nd Academy Awards. Bong succeeds Alfonso Cuarón (who won for Roma in 2018) as a foreign language winner with parasite and defeats competitors like Quentin Tarantino (for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Todd Phillips for Joker and the favorites before the ceremony by Sam Mendes (for 1917).

Bong paid tribute to Scorsese in his speech and said when he was young he had a quote from Scorsese “carved deep into my heart”: “The most personal is the most creative.”

He also thanked Tarantino for supporting his work: “Quentin, I love you.”

Advertisement

Parasite, which won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in May, is a satirical thriller about a family that manages to infiltrate the lives of a much wealthier family. This is followed by two successful (mostly) English-language films directed by Bong: the set science fiction thriller Snowpiercer and the giant pig eco fable Okja.

Since Cannes, Parasite has won a number of awards, including the best foreign language film on the Baftas and Golden Globes, and Bong has received a number of critical awards for directing the film.