Bong, Brad and bad cats: best Oscar moments

HOLLYWOOD, USA – The Oscar ceremony ended on Sunday, February 9th, with a bang when the South Korean film Parasite was the first non-English language film to receive the highest awards on Hollywood’s biggest night.

The varied three and a half hour show had many unforgettable moments before the main award ceremony.

Here are some key takeaways:

Bong speaks … again

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho had sensibly prepared a few winning comments – but when he came on stage for the fourth time, he was looking for words.

After thanking his wife and choosing the best original screenplay, Bong won the award for best international feature film with a heartfelt feeling: “I’m ready to drink tonight. See you next morning. Thank you.”

Moments later he was back on stage when he was named best director and told the cheering auditorium of A-List fans: “I thought I was ready for the day and ready to relax. Thank you.”

“If the academy allows it, I’d like to buy a Texas chainsaw that would split the Oscar trophy into five parts,” he told his candidate colleagues.

When he got up to receive the best picture award, a speechless bong left the conversation to his producers.

“It’s an incredible night, it’s very hard to believe,” he said backstage.

Women’s fight club

In a year in which female directors failed, the big question was: who would talk about gender equality?

The answer turned out to be: almost everyone.

Former Oscar winner Natalie Portman put on a Dior cape with names of women who weren’t sewn into the cape, saying it was her “subtle way” of responding to the omissions.

In her opening music, Janelle Monae praised “all women who made phenomenal films”.

“Alien” star Sigourney Weaver quipped on stage that she and the superheroes Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel”) and Gal Gadot (“Wonder Women”) found a “fight club”.

“Men are all invited, but no shirts are allowed,” Gadot joked.

“And the loser can answer questions from journalists about what it feels like to be a woman in Hollywood,” she added.

Brie Larson, Gal Gadot and Sigourney Weaver present pic.twitter.com/dGBuMrtxWY at the Oscar 2020

– best of brie (@brieposts) February 10, 2020

Pitt makes politics

Brad Pitt has received several awards for “Once Upon a Time” in Hollywood and has built a reputation for delivering the funniest and most entertaining speeches of the season.

After winning the Oscars, the Hollywood women’s crush took a more serious political note and struck President Donald Trump’s recent impeachment process.

Backstage, Pitt went into the subject and explained to the journalists: “If the art of play surpasses the right thing, it is a sad day and I don’t think we should let it slip off.”

When asked about his previous jokes at other galas, including jokes about his Tinder profile, Pitt added, “I have some really funny friends who help me laugh.”

#Oscars moment: Brad Pitt wins the award for best supporting actor for @OnceInHollywood pic.twitter.com/TSGjMB3v8P

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Kobe honors

The expected homages to Oscar winner Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash two weeks ago, were surprisingly reserved.

The Lakers icon was the first entry in the traditional “in memoriam” video that Hollywood lost this year.

But he paid homage to veteran director Spike Lee, who arrived in a purple jacket with a lapel with Bryant’s number 24 jersey.

And Matthew A. Cherry, who received his award for the best animated short, dedicated his win to Bryant and said, “May we all have a second act that is as great as it was.”

Down syndrome first

Another moment in Oscars history was the appearance of Zack Gottsagen, the indie hit “The Peanut Butter Falcon”, together with Shia LaBeouf, who presented the best short live action award.

Gottsagen was the first Oscar presenter with Down syndrome to hesitate a little before being gently encouraged by LaBeouf.

“Shia was offered to hand over an Oscar. He said he would do it if he could share that moment with his beloved co-star Zach Gottsagen, whom we all adore,” tweeted Alma Har’el, the LaBeouf in “Honey Boy “staged.

Shia LaBeouf and his co-star from #ThePeanutButterFalcon, Zack Gottsagen, really stole the #Oscars stage (and our hearts) tonight. https://t.co/8kIpVH3VGW pic.twitter.com/z1wgk7Vj9B

– E! News (@news) February 10, 2020

Cat stars understand the joke

The day after Cats got the most nominations for the raids – Hollywood’s annual celebration of his most terrifying films – the stars of the flop in cat suits took the stage.

The film – an adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical – used computer-generated effects to transform his all-star cast into deeply disturbing hybrids of humans and cats.

#Oscars moment: Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy accept the Oscar for the best visual effects for @ 1917. pic.twitter.com/gb9rKXllox

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

“As an actor in the film ‘Cats'”, Rebel Wilson began.

“Nobody more than us understands the importance of …” added James Corden.

“Good visual effects,” they concluded before playfully pounding the microphone stand. – Rappler.com