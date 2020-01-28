Bond over Beethoven led to Kobe Bryants Oscar for Dear Basketball

Advertisement

Kobe Bryant after winning the best animated short film for Dear Basketball at the 90th Academy Awards. (Monica Almeida / The New York Times)

Written by Charles Solomon and Michael Cooper

Even before he wrote the poem on which the Oscar-winning short film Dear Basketball was based, Kobe Bryant was interested in animation.

He approached former Disney animator Glen Keane after seeing his movie Duet. Bryant explained in an interview in 2017: “Animation can capture the emotion in the story in a much more compelling, visual way than live action.”

Dear Basketball illustrated the poem that Bryant wrote in 2015 as a farewell to the sport he loved; it served as his announcement that the 2015-16 season would be his last. In the poem, he acknowledges that his body can no longer bear the demands of the game and accepts the inevitability of his retirement.

Keane’s rough pencil drawings represent Bryant as both a Los Angeles Lakers superstar and a little boy who performs the same jumps and dribbling maneuvers. The film, with a score by composer John Williams, won both the Academy Award for best animation film in 2018 and the Annie Award, the most prestigious prize in the animation industry.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bsqkKSD1-KQ (/ embed)

Looking back on Sunday after hearing Bryant’s death in a 41-year-old helicopter crash, Keane said sadly, “Kobe was the most passionate man led by his heart and intellect. He was a great thinker with an insatiable appetite for learning. “As soon as he got into animation, he eagerly began to absorb every aspect of it. Working with him was a dream and one of the highlights of my career.”

Keane, who hadn’t touched basketball since high school gym, insisted that the athlete “couldn’t choose a worse animator for basketball.” In an interview in 2017, Bryant explained why he thought the opposite.

“Glen came to the sport with fresh eyes,” he said. “Someone who has watched and played basketball all his life tends to miss the small movements, the details. When you look at you with fresh eyes, you look at everything because it is all new.”

The two men connected by a shared love for Beethoven. Keane, who had animated Beast in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast to Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, was surprised to hear that in one championship game “Kobe had structured his performance and strategy of the game to the rhythms of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony.”

Bryant explained in the 2017 interview: “Every game has a structure, just as a piece of music has structure and momentum. You must be aware of how that momentum builds up to be able to shift or change it. “

Keane remembered that he had studied visual material with Bryant. “Kobe remembers everything about those plays and talked about what went through him,” he said. “It was really important for me to animate not only the physical action, but also what he thought.”

Keane said that in a sense: “I believe I know Kobe better than he does because he didn’t have to draw himself.

“I would see the way his knees would lean as he shot the ball, the way he kicked his feet out to throw his hips around to give himself a sideways movement,” he said.

To score the short film, Bryant asked Williams, the five-time Oscar-winning composer for the Star Wars series, Schindler’s List, E.T. the alien and other movies.

They had already started a kind of relationship. Bryant had contacted Williams earlier because he thought he could learn something from another master of the score.

“What makes a John Williams piece timeless?” Bryant thought to The Los Angeles Times. “How does he use each instrument? How does he build momentum? As a basketball player, what I often did was actually play a game, right? “

And Bryant admitted a secondary purpose: every night he slept his daughters asleep with Williams’ melodies – especially ‘Hedwig’s Theme’ from the Harry Potter films – and wanted to take a photo with the composer to show them.

“I put them on my chest and hum it for them, and the vibrations just relax them,” Bryant said.

Williams said in a statement on Sunday that Bryant’s death was “a terrible and immeasurable loss.”

“During my friendship with Kobe, he always tried to define and understand inspiration, even though he was modest and almost unconsciously an inspiration to countless millions,” Williams said. “His enormous potential contribution to unity, understanding and social justice must now be mourned with him.”

Bryant had plans to create animated projects that would attract an African-American audience – and artists who are under-represented in the art form.

“I see so many opportunities to add diversity and bring back the beautiful art of hand-drawn characters that the animators can use to express themselves deeply,” he said in 2017.

On Sunday, Keane said he “can’t help but think about the last shot in Kobe’s Dear Basketball and see” Love you always, Kobe. “

