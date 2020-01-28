Bolton reveals anger Republicans, who insist on witnesses accused

Advertisement

New York Times

January 28, 2020

Written by Michael D. Shear and Nicholas Fandos

Republican White House and Senate leaders struggled Monday to save their plans to aim for a quick acquittal of President Donald Trump this week in his deposition after his former national security adviser confirmed a central piece of the charges against him, Furious with important Republicans and breathing new life to hear from witnesses.

Three republican moderates indicated they were getting closer to join Democrats for a summons from John Bolton, the former advisor whose forthcoming book describes how Trump has conditioned military aid for Ukraine on the country’s willingness to provide information about his political rivals. Other members of the party party felt political pressure and privately opened their new openness to include witnesses in the trial, even though their leaders insisted that this would only delay the inevitable acquittal of the president.

“I think it is increasingly likely that other Republicans will join us who think we should hear from John Bolton,” Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told reporters. During a lunch with closed doors with Republican senators on Monday, Romney put forward a strong plea for witnesses, arguing that it would be a wise choice for Republicans politically and substantively.

When they opened the second day of their defense in the accusation process, Trump’s lawyers ignored Bolton’s revelations, reported on Sunday by The New York Times, who strengthened the case of Democratic prosecutors that the president had tried his position to receive foreign aid in its re-election campaign.

Instead, the White House team doubled with a defense that was directly contradicted by the account in the Bolton book, which will be released in March. Trump’s lawyers have again told the senators that there was no evidence that the president’s decision to withhold Ukraine’s security assistance was linked to his insistence on the investigation.

“Everyone who spoke to the president said the president had made it clear that there was no connection between security assistance and investigations,” said Michael Purpura, White House’s deputy counsel.

But behind closed doors, Republicans were particularly focused on Bolton’s revelations, which caused unrest in their ranks and opened new cracks in their hitherto almost monolithic support for the White House’s strategy of denying witnesses and rushing to a definitive judgment, almost certainly to be acquittal.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Tried to calm down his colleagues during the private lunch and told them to “take a deep breath” and not draw conclusions about how to proceed. But according to people familiar with McConnell’s thinking, he was also angry in private for being blinded by the White House about the Bolton story that assistants have been there since late December.

In the meeting near the Senate floor, just before the trial began, Senator Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., Told colleagues that he might be willing to call witnesses as long as the schedule contained someone more friendly to Trump’s case, according to people familiar with the meeting and who were not authorized to discuss it. At least one other Republican senator who previously opposed the idea also spoke positively about it.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., And usually a reliable ally of the president, also expressed new openness to call witnesses and said he would like to see a copy of Bolton’s manuscript.

Graham, who was one of those who complained privately to the White House about the unexpected disclosure, said the former national security adviser may be “a relevant witness.”

In the White House, Trump raged in Bolton all morning and accused him of lying. The president welcomed Israeli leaders to the White House and told reporters that he had not seen the manuscript of the former advisor’s book, but disputed the allegations as “false.”

In a series of early morning tweets hours before the trial resumed, the president accused Bolton of telling stories “just to sell a book” and defended his actions against Ukraine as perfectly fit.

“I have never told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens,” Trump wrote just after midnight.

But Trump later complained to employees that his defense team’s presentations were boring.

On the senate floor, the Trump team followed the leadership of the president, without ever mentioning Bolton’s claims and suggesting that they were intangible at some point.

“We are dealing with transcription, we are dealing with publicly available information,” said Jay Sekulow, one of the president’s lawyers. “We do not deal with speculation, allegations that are not based on evidence standards at all.”

In a somewhat unlikely echo of the last presidential charge, Ken Starr, who had ruthlessly prosecuted former President Bill Clinton for lying about an illegitimate affair with a young assistant, appeared before the senate to defend Trump. He argued that the president did not commit an unassailable crime and urged senators to “restore our constitutional and historical traditions,” in which deposition was rare.

“Like war, deposition is hell,” Starr told senators, who challenged himself as skeptic of the constitutional remedy he had enthusiastically pursued 21 years ago. “Or at least, presidential deposition is hell.”

While it is not clear that Republicans will vote to call additional witnesses when they vote on the issue later this week, Bolton’s revelations seemed to change the dynamics that had occurred at the end of last week’s arguments when it was unlikely It seemed that Democrats would win the support of the four Republicans they need to force the issue.

On Monday, Democrats said they were new optimistic that the momentum of the trial was moving towards a voice for witnesses and documents, and they were working to increase the pressure on hesitant Republicans to embrace the movements.

“It comes down to one thing: we have a witness with first-hand evidence of the actions of the president he is on trial for,” said Senator Chuck Schumer, the Senate’s democratic leader. “He is ready and willing to testify. How can senate republicans not vote to call that witness and request his documents? “

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who had previously indicated that she would probably support additional witnesses, said the revelations about Bolton’s book “reinforce the witness case and led to a number of discussions between my colleagues.” Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said she was “curious” about what Bolton would say, but did not give a hint about how she would vote on this.

At lunch with his colleagues, McConnell urged them not to draw conclusions for a vote on witnesses that is likely to take place on Friday, after the president’s legal team has ended its defense and senators have had time to ask questions to the House managers and the White House defense team.

And before the trial resumed, McConnell’s leadership team fanned the Capitol to try to downplay the importance of Bolton’s account.

“The best I can tell from the New York Times reports, it’s nothing more than what we’ve already heard,” said Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, on Fox News. “Like I said, crimes have never been claimed, and these events never happened: withholding help and the investigation.”

But in private, Republicans, including McConnell, were not satisfied. The leader made a rare statement in which he said he “had no prior notification” of the Bolton account.

The slow start of the trial had some senators in the room who visibly struggled to stay involved with Trump’s lawyers.

Sounds more like a university professor than a fierce legal advocate, Starr slowly walked senators through the history of deposition, quoting the Federalist Papers, Alexander Hamilton, and a discussion about how the “constitutional DNA” of the nation had changed since the law of independent counsel fell

“Deferred justice has been denied justice,” Starr said.

Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Rubbed his eyes with his right hand and yawned. Across the aisle, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand grabbed D-N.Y. a notebook, got up from her desk and leaned against a handrail in the back of the room. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Leaned back in his chair and put his hands over his chest and looked slightly annoyed.

Starr’s academic assessment of accusation history and legal norms left Trump’s most enthusiastic supporters cold. Ann Coulter, the conservative commentator, wrote on Twitter: “Ken Starr process strategy: torture the senate with such a painfully boring presentation that they cannot take another minute of this process.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., And another vocal ally of Trump who had nevertheless left his defense team agreed in an answer to Coulter. More flash, he insisted, less “To kill a Mockingbird.” “This defense needs a little less Atticus finch and a little more Miss Universe,” he wrote.

Later Jane Raskin, one of the president’s lawyers, used her time to set up a powerful defense of Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer who accused House Democrats, was a central player in Trump’s attempt to subdue the Ukrainians. pressure to do the investigations he was looking for.

Raskin called Giuliani a “colorful distraction” in the case, noting that House Imeachment investigators were not summoning him to testify.

Legal experts suggest that Giuliani would have refused to disclose all his conversations with Trump based on the privilege of the lawyer-client. And he would certainly have been a difficult witness, given his often erratic performance in television interviews.

But Raskin argued that the investigators did not want to hear from Giuliani because he would not have supported Trump’s request that he pursued a shadow outdoor policy against Ukraine.

