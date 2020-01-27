Bolton Book Bomb Drives Renewal of Testimony Against Prosecution Witnesses as Trump Rages Rage

Advertisement

House foreclosure officials stepped up calls for witnesses in Trump’s removal trial after The New York Times reported that the next book by former national security adviser John Bolton directly contradicts the claim Trump’s claim that the blocked U.S. military aid was unrelated to Ukraine’s request to investigate his political opponent, Joe Biden.

The NYT reports: “On dozens of pages, Mr. Bolton described how the Ukraine affair unfolded over several months until he left the White House in September. He described not only the president’s private denigration of Ukraine, but also new details about senior cabinet officials who have publicly attempted to circumvent participation. … The submission of the book by Mr. Bolton to the White House may have given White House attorneys a direct glimpse of what Mr. Bolton would say if he were called to testify at the Trump removal trial. It also heightened the concerns of some of his advisers about the need to prevent Mr. Bolton from testifying, according to two people familiar with their concerns. “

On Sunday evening, those responsible for the dismissal published a statement renewing the calls for witnesses in the context of the trial before the Senate: “The trial before the Senate must seek the whole truth and Mr. Bolton has vital information to provide. There is no defensible reason to wait for the publication of his book, when the information he has to provide is essential to the most important decision that senators must now make – whether to condemn the president for impenetrable offenses. “

News: House recall officials call on senators to demand that John Bolton testify in the trial after tonight’s revelations by the New York Times. pic.twitter.com/xrPQlHZfTB

– Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 27, 2020

Trump responded in tweets overnight:

… The transcripts of my calls with President Zelensky are all the necessary evidence, in addition to the fact that President Zelensky and the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine have declared that there is no pressure or problem. In addition, I met President Zelensky at the United Nations …

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

… (The Democrats said that I never met) and released military aid to Ukraine without any conditions or investigation – well ahead of schedule. I also authorized Ukraine to purchase Javelin anti-tank missiles. My administration has done much more than the previous administration.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

The Democrat-controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify. It is up to them to decide, not in the Senate!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

Former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart told CNN New Day hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman that Senate Republicans would ignore these developments because they just want to finish them off.

“It is obviously more likely that there will be witnesses, but it was only because of Sunday afternoon, there was no chance that there would be witnesses. I think the Republicans have made it clear Sunday all day that they had won this fight and that they were ready to swallow the bad press they would receive.… I still don’t know if that makes it extremely likely. you say at the heart of the president’s defense, the president’s defense has changed a dozen times, and this is just the most recent one. But I think most Republicans, probably the four on which we focused, decided they just wanted it to be over and were ready to take a hit in the short term. “

