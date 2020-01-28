Bollywood congratulates Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor on winning the Padma Shri

Advertisement

Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor received warm wishes after being awarded the Padma Shri, one of the highest civil awards in India. Johar thanked his fans humbly and enthusiastically, and on this occasion also remembered his late father. B-Town people, including Tiger Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, congratulated him on this success. Kapil Sharma, Goldie Behl and Rahul Bose have passed their wishes on to Kapoor.

First, check out Karan Johar’s tweet where he shared a heartfelt post. This contribution is a must for all fans of the filmmaker.

Here it is:

Advertisement

# PadmaAwards2020 @PadmaAwards @PIBhomeAffairs pic.twitter.com/fPbKtjjMeH

– Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

January 25, 2020

Tiger Shroff was one of the first to honor Johar. Check out his tweet here:

Congratulations to @karanjohar Sir for receiving the Padma Shri award! So much deserved! A lot of love and congratulations to the family too

– Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF)

January 26, 2020

Anil Kapoor shared a picture of the filmmaker and also expanded his wishes:

Congratulations @karanjohar !! This is incredible and deserves it !! May you add more feathers to your hat! pic.twitter.com/dhK075Ldod

– Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor)

January 25, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh also had something to say to his close friend:

Dearest @karanjohar, I am pleased to know that you will soon be known as #Padmashree Karan Johar – you really deserve it, my friend. May you have more strength for yourself and entertain the audience with your craft all over the world. I love you

– Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd)

January 26, 2020

Celebrities like Kapil Sharma, Goldie Behl and Rahul Bose, who come to Ekta Kapoor, have expanded their desires.

Winning a national award like the Padma Shri is an exemplary achievement. Congratulations to @karanjohar @ektaravikapoor for winning this award. So happy and proud of both of you. The years of effort and hard work have paid off ðŸ˜ŠðŸ ’ðŸ»

– goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL)

January 26, 2020

Kapil Sharma tweeted this to wish Kapoor:

Congratulations, Ekta ðŸ¤ – always proud of the # PadmaAwards2020 https://t.co/7ZtOqoGvgC

– Kapil Sharma (@ KapilSharmaK9)

January 26, 2020

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates

Advertisement