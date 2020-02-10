Bojan Bogdanovic of Jazz on game winner: Coaches trusted me despite my bad night

Advertisement

Bojan Bogdanovic said he shouldn’t have even been on the field to produce his game winner for the Utah Jazz against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Bogdanovic had fought for much of the game, but he hit a buzzer with 3 points to lift the Jazz to a victory of 114-113.

Advertisement

MORE: Blazers’ Lillard frustrated with Mitchell of Jazz, officials after controversial loss

The attacker finished eight points in 32 minutes on 2-of-7 shooting while Utah improved to 34-18.

Bogdanovic praised the coaching staff of Utah because he had given him the opportunity despite his poor performance.

“First of all, I wasn’t supposed to be at the last game on the track like I played the entire game,” he told AT&T SportsNet. “But that is the coaching staff, they believe in me, they gave me the opportunity to shoot the game-winning shot.

“I remained confident, I know that I am able to hit all shots and at the end of the game it is a very important W for us.”

James Harden ended with a triple-double of 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Rockets, while Russell Westbrook had 39 points.

“That was our game plan, to take the ball out of James’ hands. We have done a great job throughout the game,” said Bogdanovic. “Rudy (Gobert) was guarding the entire game, Russell Westbrook.”

Bogdanovic also spoke about the importance of the victory for Utah (34-18), which now leads Houston (33-20) with 1 1/2 games for fourth place in the Western Conference.

“Like I said, big and really important victory for us,” he said.

.