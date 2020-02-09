Boiling Lillard bangs Refs over a blown call

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, USA – Portland Trail Blazer star Damian Lillard is ready to pay the price after he shows his anger after the NBA defeat against Utah Jazz against officials.

Lillard and the Trail Blazers were angry on Friday night, February 7, after the referees missed an infringement – a mistake that cost Portland the chance to tie the game in the final seconds.

19.5 seconds before the end of the game in Salt Lake City, Donovan Mitchell of Utah had a successful result.

Lillard tried to answer with a layup at the other end, but Rudy Gobert blocked the shot with an 11.2 second lead.

But Gobert blocked the shot from the glass, which should have been called an illegal goalkeeper game.

“It’s an easy call,” said Lillard after the game. “Three referees out there and they don’t call that.”

He was even angrier when officials confirmed to a pool reporter that they had screwed up.

“I don’t want to see a report on” Oh we should have called it “or see any of it,” said Lillard.

Damian Lillard is incredibly upset after a missed goalkeeper call as 9 seconds remain in the game. Pic.twitter.com/fh1YF1G83b

– Ball Realm (@TheBallRealm) February 8, 2020

Defeat could be the key for a Portland team chasing the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot in the west – with the pelicans of San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans breathing down their necks.

“We are in the playoff race and need every game we can get,” said Lillard. “And then you want us to go away and not say anything? Cost us the game, of course we’ll have something to say about it. That’s BS.”

Lillard also took his complaints to Twitter, and when a Twitter user found he could be fined by the NBA – which precludes public criticism of game officials – his answer was short and sweet.

“Lots of money,” tweeted Lillard, whose salary is nearly $ 30 million this season.

“It cost us the game, man. … We are in a playoff race and they cost us the game. “

Damian Lillard did not hold back after referees missed a goal in the last seconds of Blazers / Jazz pic.twitter.com/b3hHwepGBA

– SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2020

Rudy Gobert on the last piece on Lillard “I tried to do a piece when I watched the replay and I realized that it was a goal.” Pic.twitter.com/8zCsFeSJ8H

– The Rendering (@ TheRenderNBA2) February 8, 2020

– Rappler.com