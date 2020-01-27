Advertisement

Bobby Deol is arguably one of the most beautiful actors we have in Bollywood. The actor celebrates his 51st birthday today, but does not look beyond the 30s. Unlike most other Bollywood celebrities, the actor decided to discuss the occasion with his older son Aryaman.

The Barsaat star wrote on his Instagram account: “There is no better way to celebrate my 51st birthday than with all your warm wishes. I am so thankful for your unconditional love for my family and me. (Sic)

Have a look here:

Riteish Deshmukh, who worked with Deol in films like Bardaasht and Housefull 4, also wished him a TikTok video that also had Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan. Have a look here:

From the sets of # Baaghi3 – Happy Birthday Bobby @thedeol – @khan_ahmedasas, who is really grooving with you. pic.twitter.com/tnxWdAeIho

– Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd)

January 27, 2020

Deol has scored two straight wins in the past two years – Race 3 and Housefull 4 – and is now preparing for Class of 83 for Netflix and another web series with Prakash Jha on Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. We wish the soldier star a happy birthday!

