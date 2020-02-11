BOBA FETT is at the front of STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS # 1 variant

Advertisement

Photo credit: Dave Johnson (Marvel Comics)

Marvel Comics introduced Dave Johnson’s variant cover for Star Wars: Bounty Hunter # 1,

The variant shown here shows the helmet by Boba Fett, which reflects the facial features of several other bounty hunters. Here is the full request, along with Lee Bermejo’s main cover, on the left.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter # 1 is due on March 4th.

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS # 1

ETHANSÄCKE (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A) • Cover of LEE BERMEJO

Variant cover by MICHAEL GOLDEN

Variant Cover by Dave Johnson

Variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Movie Variant Cover also available

Blind cover also available

VALANCE’S FIRST APPEARANCES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE …

NEVER TREAT BOUNTY HUNTER – ESPECIALLY IF IT’S BOBA FAT! Years ago, VALANCE and the other bounty hunters BOSSK and BOBA FETT took on a mission that went badly sideways after Valance’s mentor NAKANO LASH violently betrayed her. Valance’s team barely escaped with her life. He never thought that he would ever face his old mentor again … until Lash finally reappears under mysterious circumstances. Every bounty hunter in the galaxy wants a piece and Valance is determined to get the price first. He still has to pay a bill – but so does Boba Fett!

ETHAN SACKS (OLD MAN HAWKEYE and GALAXY’S EDGE) and PAOLO VILLANELLI (VADER: DARK VISIONS and JEDI FALLEN ORDER – DARK TEMPLE) team up to offer you the bounty hunter adventure you’ve been waiting for this March! 32 PGS./Rated T… $ 3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used with permission. Texts and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd.