Advertisement

Bob Marley was born 75 years ago today.

The legendary reggae star, who died in 1981, is remembered this year by the Marley family UMe and Island Records, who are launching plans for a celebration called MARLEY75. It will include new music, art, and more from the Marley Archives, which will be released all year round. Ziggy Marley and Stephen Marley will host a Bob Marley celebration at the Spring Life Festival.

The launch of MARLEY75 started yesterday with a new official music video for “Redemption Song” that was released 40 years ago on Marley’s last studio album “Uprising”. The video was animated by French artists Octave Marsal and Theo De Gueltzl, who said: “From the history of slavery and Jamaica, the Rastafarian culture, the legacy of the prophets (Haile Selassie the First, Marcus Garvey, Malcolm X) and the personal of Bob Leben we take the audience on a journey through allegories and representations. “

Advertisement

Look at that below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yv5xonFSC4c (/ embed)