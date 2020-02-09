Bob Knight does one of the best things for his players by coming back to Indiana

Advertisement

They’ve been waiting for this for nearly 20 years since the day in September 2000 when Bob Knight stood on his front yard when a huge crowd of students from Indiana University gathered and begged to declare that he was not really fired and would not go anywhere still be their coach.

But it was all true. Knight was fired by the IU administration and would not return to coach the team in the 2000-01 season. The university discovered that he had violated the zero tolerance policy that had been installed against him in the spring and chose to no longer employ the most famous and popular figure of the state.

Advertisement

He would not be back on the IU campus until Saturday, when fans of Indiana who longed for the opportunity to just thank them were given the chance to rest at the Hoosiers home match against Purdue.

MORE: Big Ten with unparalleled parity

The alienation between Knight and the university where he became a legend and an icon and a Hall of Famer and a champion continued after the death of Myles Brand, the school president who had fired him; beyond the death of Neil Reed, the former Hoosiers guard who was beaten by Knight during a practice session and whose experience led to Knight’s punishment, and beyond changes in athletic administration and board.

In those two decades, he made many public appearances in the state, notorious during a Purdue fundraising in February 2016 at the Indiana State Fairground in Indianapolis, the same year that he also campaigned in Indiana for presidential candidate Donald Trump.

He heard countless pleas from people around him, people who loved him, to return to college and give his people a chance to applaud him. He refused. Until now.

Many in the IU community welcomed Bob Knight back to Bloomington.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/4f/6e/indiana-knight-020820-getty-embedjpg_1l3dwrh9s3iju1huudvzh7na70.jpg?t=675798344&w=500&quality=80

They have been waiting for this for nearly 11 years since the day in September 2009 when he was chosen to join the Indiana Athletics Hall of Fame. There were two months between that announcement and the introductory ceremony, enough time for Knight to get a grip on the idea that he would return to the campus where he was still honored.

He is in so many Halls of Fame and this one covered the smallest universe. He is in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, the National College Basketball Hall of Fame, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. What else is one? But this one was different.

Former Hoosiers All-American A.J. Guyton wrote an open letter on Facebook and asked Knight to put aside the resentment he felt toward the university. Guyton would go to the hall that same evening. Knight’s return would have overwhelmed the night for every other member of the class, but Guyton was willing to be ignored during his big night if it meant that his coach would come home.

“I feel the basketball community in Indiana is torn,” Guyton wrote. “My loyalty has always been Bob Knight. I went to IU because there was a possibility to play people who said I couldn’t make it under Coach Knight. He did not overly recruit me, there was no press conference. He simply asked after my visit: “Are you coming to Indiana or not?”, Grabbing my shoulder tightly.

“Yes, sir,” I answered. That was it!

“The turning point of the decision to go to Michigan State was Coach Knight’s simple explanation for me and my parents.” I cannot guarantee that you will play immediately, but you have a fair chance to earn minutes, you will graduate in (four) years, you will leave a better person here, and there is nothing that I will no longer do for you when you graduate. “”

Guyton wrote that he had called on Knight four times after completing his studies in Indiana, and each time Knight was willing and able to meet the request.

Guyton then said that he extended Knight “a public invitation for you to do ME a favor, to attend the induction ceremony.”

That was once Knight was unwilling to “do something” for a former player.

Bob Knight shows emotion as he walks into the Assembly Hall court.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/7b/6d/bob-knight-return-020820-getty-ftrjpg_1iz0pz1rnq9rh1rcybea2bwh21.jpg?t=676012376&w=500&quality=80

They’ve been waiting for this for almost four years since the night in November 2016 when Indiana organized a 35-year anniversary celebration for the most unlikely of the three national champions teams from Knight, the one with the most famous and talented player he has ever coached, Isiah Thomas, but that had sometimes reached a record of the 21-9 season.

Eleven players came forward to be praised in Assembly Hall on the evening IU played North Carolina in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge. Thomas was there. Landon Turner, the gifted force ahead who was paralyzed in a car accident just months after the Hoosiers claimed the 1981 NCAA championship.

For the occasion, Knight spoke privately with one of that team’s reservations, Phil Isenbarger, and delivered a message. “As you can imagine, you listen to Coach Knight a lot when you have a conversation. What he said, what he wanted me to convey to everyone here – and these were his exact words – he could not have been thankful or grateful for the ability to coach this group at Indiana University. “

However, he refused to spend the evening with them.

Bob Knight and former Indiana players reunite in the Assembly Hall.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/53/9d/bob-knight-iu-020820-getty-embedjpg_1cxnmnjeny7zh15jva5qnc2hm0.jpg?t=675634928&w=500&quality=80

It was worth the wait. A man famous for his stoicism, his temper, his intransigence, Knight laughed with joy as he was surrounded by dozens of his former players during a Hoosiers reunion that took place on the day of the rivalry against Purdue. Even old rival Gene Keady showed up to welcome his return.

And eventually Knight was moved to tears.

It is doubtful that anyone ever saw Knight crying in public. With former greats Quinn Buckner and Randy Wittman and Mike Woodson nearby, with players fighting through screens to hug him, with the love of the Indiana fans flowing from above, kicking along the steep sidelines in the convention hall, he kept take it out, but not for long.

His health is clearly not great. He walked cautiously out of the tunnel, accompanied by various former players. Knight did not speak to the crowd, except to involve the sideline closest to ESPN announcer Dick Vitale in a “Defense!”

Afterwards, Wittman and Woodson spoke with reporters to talk about what the moment had meant for them. Woodson called it “one of the best highlights I’ve had in a long time.” Wittman chose not to explain what this impasse finally broke through.

“But he’s here,” said Wittman. “I think a lot has happened in recent years. He moved back here. He is happy here. And I think it was time in his life not to let the fans see him and answer him. , but as we saw today, he loves the fans, and he responded to them … It was one of the biggest and most emotional things for me personally.

“I don’t know if we’ll see something like that in basketball in college that he came back. This is where he belongs. He moved here. I told him when I called, I said that you are back for a reason, because this is where you belong. And I told you to come back with us. We love to come back and see each other in these reunions. And I just told him it means nothing to us if you are not part of it. Because we came here because of him. It wasn’t because of the weather. “

The ice finally melted on Saturday, even though it was freezing outside.

.